Braxia Scientific Corp. (CSE: BRAX) (OTC Pink: BRAXF) (FSE: 4960) ("Braxia Scientific", or the "Company"), a medical research and telemedicine company with clinics providing innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for depression and related disorders, today announced the filing of its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

"While the Company continues to face challenges, including in accessing capital through public markets, during the first quarter our clinics did experience increasing demand from new referrals for ketamine treatments, which increased our patient base and treatment volumes across our clinics," said Dr. Roger McIntyre, CEO, Braxia Scientific. "We also made further progress in reducing expenses and improving efficiencies as we also focus on improving revenue through increasing patient volumes."

Dr. McIntyre continued: "Additionally, our discussions with various potential strategic partners remain ongoing given the challenging environment in accessing capital. The Company maintains its priorities and growth objectives however, the Company also continues to look to access alternative sources of capital as well as seek other partnerships to support our growth objectives. If we are unable to raise additional funding in the short term, we will to look at alternate courses of actions including, but not limited to, further cost reductions, restructuring and the potential scaling back of clinic locations. I remain confident that we can continue to grow our promising clinical business."

Q1 2024 Financial Summary and Recent Highlights

Q1 2024 revenue increased 44% to $0.600 million year-over-year for the period ending June 30, 2023.





Net loss was $0.809 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $0.969 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.





As at June 30, 2023, the Company's cash and cash equivalents were $0.861 million with a working capital deficit of $0.753 million.

Braxia Scientific is a medical research and telemedicine company with clinics that provide innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders. Braxia also launched its U.S. based end-to-end telemedicine platform KetaMD, that utilizes leading technology to provide access to safe, affordable, and potentially life-changing at-home ketamine treatments for people living with depression and related mental health conditions. Through its medical solutions, Braxia aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based disorders, such as major depressive disorder among others. Braxia is primarily focused on (i) owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics, providing treatments in-person and virtually for mental health disorders, and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. Braxia seeks to develop ketamine and derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Braxia Health (formerly the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc.), operates multidisciplinary community-based clinics offering rapid-acting treatments for depression located in Mississauga, Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo, Ottawa, and Montreal.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements include statements about the intended promise of ketamine-based treatments for depression, the potential for ketamine or other psychedelics to treat other mental health conditions, the ability of telemedicine and the Proposed Transaction to address the unmet need for mental health disorders or expand or accelerate the growth of Braxia or Irwin, the potential business or strategic advantages to either Irwin or Braxia in connection with the Proposed Transaction, the negotiation and execution of a definitive Arrangement Agreement, the completion and proposed terms of the Proposed Transaction and the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding Braxia Shares, required conditions precedent to the Proposed Transaction, including regulatory, court, and securityholder approvals for the Proposed Transaction, and the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transaction. Such forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the failure of ketamine, psilocybin and other psychedelics to provide the expected health benefits and unanticipated side effects, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses and engaging in activities that could be later determined to be illegal under domestic or international laws. Ketamine and psilocybin are currently Schedule I and Schedule III controlled substances, respectively, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, S.C. 1996, c. 19 (the "CDSA") and it is a criminal offence to possess such substances under the CDSA without a prescription or a legal exemption. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication, however ketamine is a legally permissible medication for the treatment of certain psychological conditions. It is illegal to possess such substances in Canada without a prescription.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the Amended and Restated Listing Statement dated April 15, 2021 and its most recent MD&A, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

