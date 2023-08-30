EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2023
Solid first half of 2023 with net profit of €16.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €58.8 million
Robust balance sheet with good cash levels
30 August 2023. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the six months ending 30 June 2023 (the 'Period').
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"Last month we surpassed €10bn in online loan issuance since inception, a testament to the business's adaptability and resilience, and a reminder of how our customers value access to responsible, regulated lending. We continue to grow our loan issuance across both our online and banking arms to meet the rebounding demand for credit. Our ongoing focus on running an efficient and focused business has further improved our cost/income ratio, while we grow online in new markets and TBI continues to grow across all areas."
