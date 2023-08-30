Dispensary-Growth: Verts Neighborhood Cannabis Retailer Opens in Traverse City, Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Verts Neighborhood, an early leader in the cannabis industry, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new dispensary in Traverse City, MI, on Sept. 1, 2023. Located at 117 S Union St. Suite B, (second floor), Traverse City, MI 49684, this marks another significant milestone in the company's continued expansion into new markets.

A grand opening celebration will be held on Sept. 1, 2023, featuring a ribbon cutting with the Traverse City Chamber of Commerce at 10 am. Attendees at the event will enjoy free coffee and donuts, local fruit, door prizes, goodie bags, giveaways, local vendors, amazing deals on high-quality products, and live music from Willy J Peso & DJ Cool Breeze.

The Traverse City location is designed to offer a welcoming, inclusive environment for both experienced and first-time cannabis consumers. Verts is known for its commitment to education, ensuring customers have the information they need to make informed decisions about their cannabis consumption.

In addition to offering a wide variety of cannabis products, the new location will also host vendor popups and demonstrations, fostering a stronger sense of community in the area. The dispensary's convenient location on S. Union Street makes it easily accessible for customers, further enhancing its appeal.

"We're thrilled to bring our unique blend of quality, selection, and customer service to the Traverse City community," says Alex Close, Verts' CEO. "We believe our commitment to excellence and innovation will resonate deeply with the people here, creating a long-lasting 'neighborly' relationship."

The new Traverse City Cannabis Retailer joins Verts' growing network, which includes four locations in Missouri and two locations in Colorado. The company prides itself on its knowledgeable staff, ready to assist customers in navigating the diverse range of flower, edibles, concentrates, and other cannabis products.

The grand opening signifies Verts' continued growth and dedication to enriching the cannabis experience for all. It promises to be a game-changer for cannabis connoisseurs in the area, offering a one-stop destination for cannabis products and culture. With this new Traverse City dispensary, Verts continues its commitment to providing exceptional customer service and a vast selection of quality products.

About Verts Neighborhood Cannabis Retailer:

Verts Neighborhood Cannabis Retailer is a leading cannabis retailer with dispensaries in multiple states. The company is committed to providing high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service. Verts believes in the transformative power of cannabis to enhance lifestyles and is dedicated to helping customers have the best cannabis experience possible. For more information, please visit www.vertscannabisretailer.com

