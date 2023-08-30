Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) ("Miata" or the "Company") announces a two-for-one (2:1) share split of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Share Split"). Each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

The Company currently has 13,257,350 issued and outstanding common shares. Upon completion of the Share Split, there will be approximately 26,514,700 shares issued and outstanding. The record date for the stock split is September 7, 2023 and the shares will begin trading on a split basis on September 6, 2023. The purpose of the Share Split is to increase liquidity of the common shares.

Completion of the Share Split remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MMET). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Currently, the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Property in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The Company continuously evaluates opportunities to acquire interest in additional exploration stage mineral properties in stable jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P. Geo | CEO and Director

info@miatametals.com

+1 647 689 6041

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on a split basis, the record date, the completion of the Share Split and the stock split increasing the liquidity of the common shares. The words "expected", "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178967