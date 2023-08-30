New application programming interfaces (API) datasets from Google are designed for solar marketplace websites, solar installers, software-as-a-service (SaaS) developers, and users looking to understand the rooftop solar potential of particular addresses.Google announced it will sell application programming interfaces (API) datasets for the solar industry, empowering business operations with large, interactable data for understanding rooftop solar potential. The Solar API contains key building, rooftop, shading, and panel configuration data covering over 320 million buildings in 40 countries, with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...