Japan's latest procurement exercise was open to PV projects above 250 kW in size. The lowest price came in at JPY 8.95 ($0.061)/kWh, with 69 MW of allocated capacity.Japan's Green Investment Promotion Organization has released the final results of the latest auction for utility- scale solar energy projects. The state-run agency said that 69.0 MW of PV projects were selected in the procurement exercise. It was Japan's seventeenth auction for utility-scale solar. It was supposed to assign 110.8 MW of generating capacity. The 55 selected projects range in size from 297 kW to 15 MW. The lowest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...