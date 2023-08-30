Forza X1, Inc.: Forza X1 Technology and Leadership Recognized in Jupiter and Stuart Magazines' 2023 "Ones to Watch" List

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) ("Forza", the "Company"), a developer of electric sport boats aimed at promoting sustainable recreational boating, announced today that the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief of Product Development, Joseph Visconti, is featured in Jupiter and Stuart Magazines' 2023 "Ones to Watch" List in their September 2023 issues. The annual list showcases local individuals who are making significant strides in their respective fields and are poised to create a lasting impact on their community. Written by Valerie Staggs, the articles also discuss the inception of Forza X1, Inc., a company "creating electric boats for the mass market."

Staggs describes how Forza electric boats are designed to "not only have significantly less impact on the environment, but also offer a better boating experience." Electric motors are quieter than traditional combustion motors and use 90 percent fewer moving parts, making them more efficient and economical to manufacture.

The article also mentions the Company's intention to open a new facility in North Carolina next year, with the goal of eventually putting 1,000 electric boats on the water every year. Says Visconti: "I want to build the leading mass-production electric boat company in the world."

Jupiter Magazine's September 2023 issue can be found at https://issuu.com/pbmg/docs/jup_0923, and Stuart Magazine's September 2023 issue can be found at https://issuu.com/pbmg/docs/stu_0923.

