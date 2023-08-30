Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Expands Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Certifications to Asia Pacific Region

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / As part of the commitments laid out in its Twentyby30 sustainability program to help advance responsible supply chains, Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has expanded its Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) certifications into the Asia Pacific region. The Company's Nong Khae and Crown TCP beverage packaging plants in Thailand were recently awarded the ASI Performance Standard certification, bringing the total facilities in Crown's network with the designation to 12. Crown's operations in Brazil and Mexico have also achieved ASI Performance Standard certification.

The ASI Performance Standard addresses environmental, social and governance principles for the aluminum value chain, confirming the recipient's production practices are responsible. Beyond meeting the required criteria as part of an independent, third-party audit, the recent certifications in Thailand can be linked to advancing employee training around biodiversity, safety and human rights.

"Achieving this ASI certification is another proof point of our dedication to maintaining reputable supply chain relationships and meeting the evolving needs of brands in the Asia Pacific market," said Carlos Baila, President, Asia Pacific at Crown. "We are committed to operating ethically and remaining accountable to our own standards, as well as those of our partners, as we continue to serve customers around the world."

"We are proud to have two of our facilities in Thailand join their peers in Brazil and Mexico to achieve this certification," commented Martyn Goodchild, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, Asia Pacific at Crown. "It reflects strong collaboration among our employees and proves how activities taking place on a regional level can help accomplish the Company's larger sustainability goals."

To further expand its responsible and ethical sourcing program, Crown is pursuing ASI certification in other locations in its Asia, Europe and Middle Eastern operations.

"We warmly congratulate Crown Holdings, Inc. for achieving Performance Standard Certification at two of its plants in Thailand," said Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI. "By training employees around vital sustainability areas such as biodiversity, safety, and human rights, Crown is driving positive change within its operations. Through this latest Certification in Thailand, Crown is extending its commitment to responsible practices and we look forward to the Company's continued pursuit of ASI Certification across its global operations."

ASI is a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards and certification organization which works to maximize the contribution of aluminum to a sustainable society. The independent, third-party audit of Crown's Thailand facilities was carried out by LiberoAssurance.

To learn more about Crown's efforts around responsible material sourcing and its comprehensive Twentyby30 sustainability program, visit crowncork.com/sustainability.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

