Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark"), an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers, is pleased to announce today that Vice Admiral Kevin Cosgriff will be joining BioMark's Advisory team to support its innovation and investment strategy.

Mr. Rashid Ahmed Bux, CEO and President of BioMark Diagnostics, says: "We are at a critical inflection point in the commercial acceleration of our early cancer detection technology and we are extremely proud and honored to have Vice Admiral USN (Ret.) Cosgriff joining our advisory group as a new member. Kevin brings years of strategic leadership experience, deep analytical knowledge, and global multi sector connections that will strengthen our corporate capabilities to undertake the U.S. market. His experience and connections will be valuable as BioMark makes a committed effort to hasten commercialization of its early lung cancer assay. Similarly, he will aid BioMark to expand its clinical research collaborations in the U.S. for other vertical indications which it holds in its patent estate."

BioMark's board and shareholders welcome Vice Adm. Cosgriff and look forward to his professional contribution to building BioMark into a stronger international entity with an operating base in North America.

About Kevin J. Cosgriff

Kevin J. Cosgriff was former President and CEO of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA). During his seven years leading NEMA, Mr. Cosgriff strengthened the electrical equipment and medical imaging industries by modernizing NEMA industry Standards processes, expanding market analytical offerings, and overseeing focused and effective advocacy. His strong leadership led to greater electrification of society, digitalized and connected devices of all types, and advanced manufacturing informed by data analysis and machine learning.

Mr. Cosgriff's contributions to NEMA follow a distinguished career in the United States Navy. Vice Adm. Kevin J. Cosgriff graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York, and began active duty with the Navy directly thereafter. He was among the first to receive a Master of Science in Strategic Intelligence from the Defense Intelligence College (now the National Intelligence University). He also earned the Naval War College Foundation Award for Outstanding Performance. He is an alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminar XXI Program.

At sea Cosgriff was on the commissioning crew of USS Wabash (AOR 5), engineer officer of USS Fanning (FF 1076) and materiel officer at Commander, Destroyer Group 13. His executive officer tour was onboard USS Arthur W. Radford (DD 968). He commanded USS Robert G Bradley (FFG 49) and Destroyer Squadron 32. He also commanded Cruiser Destroyer Group 8/Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group.

Ashore, Cosgriff was an analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency/National Military Intelligence Center. He was executive assistant to Navy Director of Strategy and Policy and later served as assistant director for House Liaison in the Office of Legislative Affairs. He was deputy director of the Chief of Naval Operations Executive Panel and served as executive assistant and naval aide to the Under Secretary of the Navy. Cosgriff was director, White House Situation Room and director of Systems and Technical Planning for the National Security Council. He served as director, Office of Program Appraisal in the Office of the Secretary of the Navy and was director for Warfare Analysis Integration for the Chief of Naval Operations. Cosgriff also served as the deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia. In his final assignment, Cosgriff was the commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command; commander, U.S. 5th Fleet and commander, Combined Maritime Forces.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is a liquid biopsy company developing a molecular diagnostics technology platform that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improving cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the pre-symptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung, it has plan to expand into other hard to detect and treat cancers such as brain, ovarian and pancreatic.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

For further information on BioMark, please Contact:

Rashid Ahmed Bux, President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

Tel. 604-370-0779, Email: info@biomarkdiagnostics.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178951