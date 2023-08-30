PB Financial Corporation and Coastal Bank & Trust Announce Signing of Strategic Merger Agreement

Merger will form $1.1 billion bank with ten full-service offices, all in North Carolina.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC and JACKSONVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / PB Financial Corporation ("PB Financial") (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company for Providence Bank ("Providence"), and Coastal Bank & Trust ("Coastal") jointly announce the signing of a definitive strategic merger agreement. In the 75% stock and 25% cash transaction, Coastal will merge into Providence, expanding PB Financial to approximately $1.1 billion in assets, $874 million in loans, and $893 million in deposits based on publicly reported consolidated financial information as of June 30, 2023.

Coastal shareholders may elect to receive either $10.00 in cash or 0.2222 shares of PB Financial common stock for each share of Coastal common stock that is exchanged in the merger, subject to a proration if either election is oversubscribed. The aggregate combined stock and cash merger consideration Coastal shareholders will receive in the merger is valued at approximately $25.8 million. The merger agreement was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors for both companies, and the merger is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, subject to required shareholder and regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

The combined bank will operate under the Providence name, be headquartered in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and include ten full-service offices serving North Carolina communities from the capital to the coast: Holly Ridge, Jacksonville, Morehead City, Nashville, Raleigh, Richlands, Rocky Mount (2 locations), Tarboro and Wilson, with a loan production office in New Bern. The merger will create a strong community bank with a higher lending limit and expanded product offerings. Both management teams anticipate the resulting bank will create meaningful opportunities for further growth and profitability, as well as long-term value, benefiting customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities served.

PB Financial President and Chief Executive Officer Ted E. Whitehurst said, "We look forward to welcoming Coastal Bank & Trust team members, customers, and shareholders to PB Financial. This merger unites two community banks that have a shared vision for personal service, where customers and bankers know and appreciate each other. Businesses and individuals alike value the speed and efficiency of having their banking decisions made locally by people who know and love the communities they serve. Each Coastal Bank & Trust team member will be offered a position at Providence, as we value their professional experience as well as their market and customer knowledge."

Coastal President and Chief Executive Officer Richard G. Jefferson commented, "I believe our team, customers, communities, and shareholders will benefit from this strategic merger. Providence Bank's performance is built on a strong foundation, similar to the culture and philosophy Coastal has nurtured since opening our doors in 2009. I look forward to joining Providence and being part of the team as we take the company forward."

Following the completion of the transaction, Ted E. Whitehurst will continue to serve as president and chief executive officer of Providence, as well as president and chief executive officer of PB Financial Corporation. Richard G. Jefferson will remain in a senior-level position with the combined Bank. A member of the Coastal Bank & Trust Board of Directors will join the PB Financial Board of Directors, and the remaining local Coastal board members will serve on a newly-formed Coastal Advisory Board of Providence Bank.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC served as PB Financial's financial advisor and Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP served as legal counsel. The Burke Group served as Coastal's financial advisor and Ward and Smith, P.A. served as legal counsel.

About PB Financial Corporation.

PB Financial Corporation is the holding company for Providence Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Nashville, Raleigh, Rocky Mount, Tarboro, and Wilson. The bank opened its doors to customers in 2006 and has since been dedicated to serving its communities by offering a full suite of banking services to individuals and businesses. For more information and additional financial data, please visit pbknc.com

About Coastal Bank & Trust.

Coastal Bank & Trust was founded in April of 2009 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The bank offers financial products and services primarily focused on retail customers and small- to medium-sized businesses in Onslow and Carteret counties, as well as surrounding areas. Coastal Bank & Trust has offices in Holly Ridge, Jacksonville, Morehead City, and Richlands, North Carolina, as well as a loan production office in New Bern. For more information and additional financial data, please visit coastalbanknc.com.

