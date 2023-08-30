Cognetivity's Landmark ADePT Study, Funded by the UK Innovation Agency and Published in Leading Neuroscience Journal Demonstrates Unprecedented Sensitivity in Detecting Cognitive Impairment in Early Stage Alzheimer's Disease, Essential for Treatment With New Drugs

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FSE.1UB) ("the Company" or "Cognetivity") a leading artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare technology company is pleased to announce the peer-reviewed publication of its groundbreaking Accelerating Dementia Pathway Technologies (ADePT) Study in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience - a leading academic journal on brain aging and associated diseases. The successful project, funded by the UK government innovation agency Innovate UK, was designed to validate the efficacy of Cognetivity's Integrated Cognitive Assessment (CognICA) as a cost-effective and highly accurate tool for early detection of cognitive impairment in real-world settings.

In this study, conducted in collaboration with Alzheimer's Research UK and Sussex Partnership NHS Trust in England, CognICA displayed outstanding capabilities in early detection of cognitive impairment. The test demonstrated far superior performance to existing standard of care tests, showing a remarkable 93% sensitivity for Cognetivity's five minute test in detecting cognitive impairment in dementia patients. These results are particularly significant when compared to the lower average sensitivity of 73% (60% for MCI) and the far longer administration time for current standard of care tests in clinical use. This shows that CognICA's ability to reliably detect cognitive issues associated with the early stage of disease when treatment is effective can drive a massive improvement in the detection, treatment and management of disease.

Furthermore, CognICA's ease of use, speed and the fact it does not require clinician time to administer enables its wide scale deployment for routine assessment in primary care, presenting CognICA as an ideal population-wide screening tool. According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's today, and by 2050, this number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million. However, the significant challenge remains in identifying the appropriate patients for treatment at an early stage and demonstrating the evidence of cognitive improvement in real-world settings required for CMS reimbursement.

This breakthrough comes at a pivotal moment, following recent advancements like the US and Japanese approval of Eisai's (TYO: 4523) Leqembi for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), and other disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) anticipated to achieve approval in the near future. The necessity for patients to be diagnosed at the early stage of the disease for these drugs to be effective highlights the urgent need for CognICA to be deployed at scale in primary care, as its higher sensitivity levels are especially vital for detecting patients at the right time for treatment, establishing an efficient referral pathway and giving the best clinical outcomes for patients the world over.

Already in use in clinical practice in the USA, UK and Middle East, and to monitor at-risk populations in Japan and Singapore, these results further drive the evidence for CognICA's unique ability to solve the issue of reliable early detection and monitoring at this critical time in the global battle against Alzheimer's disease.

The full article is available here: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnagi.2023.1243316/abstract

Cognetivity Neurosciences' mission is to utilize its AI platform technology to transform the landscape of brain health globally, enhance the quality of care provided to patients and to reduce the burden and cost to providers and payers, delivering the company's vision of A Brighter Mind for a Fuller Life.

-------

About Cognetivity Neurosciences

Cognetivity is a technology company that has developed a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial, and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICATM uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to test the performance of large areas of the brain to help detect early signs of cognitive dysfunction. CognICA is currently available for clinical use in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada and the Middle East, with regulatory approval in other regions expected later in 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Sina Habibi"

Sina Habibi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Forward-looking statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release, including those identified by the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should" and similar expressions, to the extent they relate to the Company or its management, constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, the "Forward-Looking Statements"). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on a number of assumptions regarding our current and future business strategies and the environment in which we operate. We assume no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit: website:www.cognetivity.com or contact: info@cognetivity.com; media inquiries can be sent to pr@cognetivity.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178982