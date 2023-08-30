Expertise to be incorporated in new business unit and Innovation Center

VertiGIS, a leading solution provider and software developer in the field of geographic information systems (GIS) and spatial asset management, today announced it has acquired ibR Gesellschaft für Geoinformation mbH (ibR).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230828512490/en/

VertiGIS also announced a new business unit for land management which combines its expertise across the DACH region-comprising Germany, Austria and Switzerland-as well as a Berlin-based Innovation Center for SaaS/cloud development to serve its expanding customer base.

Based in Bonn, ibR specializes in GIS systems for cadaster and surveying. It shares a vision with VertiGIS for the evolution of land management enabled through modern GIS software delivery.

"We feel our existing customers and new ones will benefit greatly from the enhanced capabilities ibR brings us," said Andy Berry, VertiGIS's CEO. "With both companies' decades of experience in the fields of cadaster, surveying and land development, we feel extremely well-positioned to help accelerate additional digital innovation for our customers, and specifically to expand VertiGIS' industry-specific solutions for land management. This is a cornerstone of our global business."

"I am delighted that the complementary strengths of both companies are being combined and that we can work together as a team to support municipalities and public authorities in generating added value from their GIS data. In this way, we can help to further accelerate digitalization in Germany," says Dr. Hans-Gerd Riemer, CEO of ibR.

VertiGIS, backed by global, technology-focused investment firm Battery Ventures, has continuously grown and diversified its business throughout Europe and North America since 2017. In addition to governments, the company helps utilities and other customers use GIS technology to collect, maintain, store and manage critical information that has inherent geographic and spatial elements. For example, the technology helps water utilities notify affected customers about service interruptions, local governments manage maintenance contracts and retail giants identify the best locations for new stores, among other use cases.

VertiGIS also announces the foundation of its Berlin-based Innovation Center. "The Innovation Center will be focused on the development of cloud and SaaS solutions to ensure our technology portfolio provides the very best long-term value to our customers," concludes Berry.

About VertiGIS

VertiGIS is a leading asset management and geographic information systems (GIS) solutions provider and software developer. The company's focus is on developing software solutions and services that enable professionals in utility, government, telecommunications and infrastructure organizations to connect their business processes with spatial asset management solutions. Used by more than 5,000 customers and millions of end users worldwide, VertiGIS' product portfolio is designed to extend the capabilities of leading GIS software, particularly Esri's ArcGIS®. Learn more at www.vertigis.com

About ibR:

The software company ibR Gesellschaft für Geoinformation mbH (ibR), based in Bonn, specializes in geoinformation systems for cadastre and surveying, land management and municipalities. For many years, ibR has been successfully working for public administration in Germany. Customers are state and municipal administrations, engineering offices and other service companies all over Germany. Learn more at www.ibr-bonn.de/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230828512490/en/

Contacts:

Sabine Parschau, Communications Manager VertiGIS EMEA

Homepage: www.vertigis.com

E-Mail: sabine.parschau@vertigis.com

Tel: +49 89 839315 240