IGEL Technology: IGEL Appoints James Millington to New Vice President, Product & Vertical Marketing Role

Experienced EUC and Security Marketing Leader to Mobilize New Industry-Focused Marketing Strategy Across Key Verticals Including Healthcare, Government, FinServ and Retail

SAN FRANCISCO and BREMEN, Germany, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secured access to any digital workspace, today announced the appointment of James Millington to the newly created position of Vice President, Product and Vertical Marketing. With a strong track record of global product and industry marketing success from VMware, Imprivata and Citrix, Millington brings strong leadership in the end user computing (EUC) and security markets to develop IGEL's new vertical marketing strategies to drive the adoption of IGEL COSMOS platform in key industries including healthcare, government, FinServ and retail.

"While the need for IGEL COSMOS as a secure platform to manage agile access to any digital workspace is prolific across industries, the use cases in each vertical industry are unique," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO, IGEL. "James brings valuable expertise into the successful partnering, marketing strategies and programs that best engage vertical markets to effectively penetrate each industry. We look forward to his guidance as we double-down on our vertical marketing programs and further IGEL's adoption in core target markets."

Leading IGEL's product and vertical marketing strategies, Millington will play a key role in accelerating the adoption of IGEL's COSMOS platform. Prior to joining IGEL, Millington held key leadership roles at VMware, Imprivata and Citrix. Millington holds an MBA from Oxford Brooks University.

"Industries such as healthcare, government and financial services are faced with enormous security risks and have very unique requirements, priorities and use cases," said Millington. "I am eager to help IGEL accelerate market penetration by evangelizing the critical value IGEL brings to these core vertical industries as they rely on IGEL OS to solve security and accessibility challenges in the evolving hybrid work environment."

Millington joined IGEL this month and is based in the UK.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Addressing the need to provide a secure and managed endpoint for this hybrid world, IGEL delivers the solution with COSMOS, an endpoint platform enabling access to any digital workspace or web-enabled application set. IGEL gives IT teams the security and control they require while delighting end-users with the freedom to work as they wish. Enabling choice of any cloud, any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks the secure and collaborative end-user computing experience required by healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders. With a growing ecosystem of more than 125 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/644425/4245273/IGEL_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/igel-appoints-james-millington-to-new-vice-president-product--vertical-marketing-role-301913263.html