FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: New Met Office Partnership with FLYHT and Loganair to Improve Forecasts of High Impact Weather

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / A collaboration between the Met Office, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) and Loganair, aims to improve the accuracy of weather forecasts and the prediction of localised severe weather in the UK,with expected benefits for the aviation industry such as more efficient route planning and supporting aims to reduce CO2 emissions.

The partnership provides the Met Office with FLYHT-WVSS-II atmospheric water vapour sensors to be installed on Loganair Embraer 145 aircraft flying across the UK. The sensors will continuously monitor environmental conditions around the aircraft during flight.

The Met Office is particularly interested in data collected during the ascent and descent phases of flight as this will provide a view of humidity, temperature, and wind measurements throughout the atmosphere. The use of this increase in observational data, is only possible because of the new Met Office supercomputer, which is coming online early in 2024. It will ultimately improve the forecasting of local scale weather. The relative humidity sensors will be fully integrated with FLYHT's Certus SatCom and AFIRS Edge multi-channel WQAR for real-time data transmission of aircraft-based observations.

These readings will help to better predict extreme weather such as the Cumbrian storms of 2015, as well as improve local forecasting of, conditions such as thunderstorms, fog, and showers. Adverse weather presents one of the biggest risks and safety factors for aircraft operations and can impact flights as well as ground-crew operations and maintenance tasks, further affecting scheduling and planning issues and adding to flight safety risks. Across Europe, weather is one of the largest contributing factors to aviation delays. It exacerbates the volatility of an already disrupted network at capacity. Better weather observations will greatly improve weather-based flight planning and real-time updates, thereby enabling more efficient avoidance of severe weather and turbulence. This initiative will also help airlines understand the formation of contrails, and potentially enable a reduction in contrail formation, which has been identified as a sustainability goal within the airline industry.

Met Office Associate Director of Technical Services, Bruce Truscott, said: "I am delighted to be working with FLYHT and Loganair to further improve our ability to observe and forecast the weather. Humidity measurements from aircraft will provide a much-valued addition to our observations capability, helping us to better define the 3-dimensional structure of the atmosphere which in turn is expected to support improvements in forecast accuracy."

Jonathan Hinkles, CEO at Loganair, said: "This collaboration recognizes the important, positive role that airlines can play in understanding weather and the environment, and as a strategic partner, we are honoured to do our part."

"We are confident that real-time aircraft data from FLYHT's sensors will contribute to reduced delays and cancellations, resulting in net benefits to our customers and the financial performance of our airline. Additionally, we see this collaboration as a major step towards helping us achieve our sustainability goals."

"It's a privilege to support two forward thinking organizations like the Met Office and Loganair to help address our shared interest in weather and the environment," said Kent Jacobs, President & Interim CEO at FLYHT. "FLYHT is pleased to be incorporating relative humidity data from our FLYHT-WVSS-II sensors into our aircraft-based observations knowing this will have a significant, positive effect on weather modelling."

Murray Skelton, FLYHT's VP Business Development and Weather, added, "Having these two leaders as partners validates our weather technology and our growing suite of actionable intelligence solutions. We look forward to installing our FLYHT-WVSS-ll hardware on Loganair's aircraft over the coming months and to providing end-to-end program project maintenance and support for this innovative program."

The contract is valued at approximately USD$6.9 million provided that all goods and services are delivered over the eight year term of the agreement, which could extend to 2037 that would bring the value to £7 million. Installations on Loganair's fleet of Embraer aircraft are expected to commence during the first half of 2024.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to projected revenues and related matters. Although FLYHT believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. FLYHT cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company, including, but not limited to projected revenues. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to global economic conditions; industry conditions, and supply chain delays. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. FLYHT undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

About the Met Office

The Met Office is the UK's National Weather Service, providing 24x7 world-renowned scientific excellence in weather, climate and environmental forecasts and severe weather warnings for the protection of life and property. www.metoffice.gov.uk

As the national meteorological s ervice for the UK the Met Office provides critical weather services that help the public, businesses and policymakers make better decisions and stay safe and thrive. We integrate our expert weather and climate knowledge with your industry expertise, supporting safe efficient operations, while planning for extreme weather impacts and climate change adaptation. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Loganair

Loganair is a Scottish airline based at Glasgow Airport near Paisley, Scotland. It is the largest regional airline in the UK by passenger numbers and fleet size. In addition to its main base at Glasgow, it has hubs at Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness and Newcastle airports.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS, an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC Satichi Consulting Inc. Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA Daniel Kim Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Corporate Development 403.291.7437 646.809.2183 416.728.5630 investors@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com dkim@flyht.com

Met Office Press Office 0330 135 0005 or email pressoffice@metoffice.gov.uk

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778494/New-Met-Office-Partnership-with-FLYHT-and-Loganair-to-Improve-Forecasts-of-High-Impact-Weather