Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: The SEC Releases New Information Regarding A FINRA Rule Change For Options Trading

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released information regarding a proposed rule change by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA). This change is intended to provide relief in margin requirements for specific index options transactions, referred to as "protected options," and aligns with a similar rule change proposed by Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) with the SEC.

Understanding The Proposed Rule Change

The proposed rule change by FINRA involves an amendment to FINRA Rule 4210 (Margin Requirements). The primary goal is to offer margin relief for certain index option transactions known as "protected options." These options are part of a strategy that involves offsetting short option positions or warrants with positions in underlying assets such as stock baskets, non-leveraged index mutual funds or non-leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to the same index.

Conforming With The Cboe Rule Change

Cboe Global Markets previously submitted a proposed rule change that was approved by the SEC. This change established an exception to margin requirements for "protected options" under Cboe Rule 10.3. FINRA's proposed rule change aligns with Cboe's provisions to create regulatory harmony and ensure that the benefits of this strategy are available to FINRA members and their customers.

Key Aspects of the Proposed Rule Change

The proposed rule change introduces new provisions under FINRA Rule 4210 to accommodate "protected options." These provisions outline conditions that must be met to qualify for the margin relief. Specifically:

The protection against the short option position should be at least 100% of the current underlying index value when the protected option position is created. The protection should never fall below 95% of the current underlying index value. Adequate margin must be maintained based on the aggregate current underlying index value and the difference between the protection amount and 100% of the aggregate current underlying index value.

Benefits And Competition

The proposed rule change is aimed at promoting regulatory clarity and harmonization. It aligns FINRA's margin requirements with Cboe's new provisions, allowing investors to adopt the "protected options" strategy. This is expected to reduce costs and burdens associated with the strategy while offering safeguards against risk. The change also fosters competition among FINRA members and other exchanges adopting similar rules.

Implications for Traders

Traders who engage in "protected options" strategies would benefit from streamlined margin requirements. Under the proposed rule change, these traders would have the opportunity to offset short option positions or warrants with positions in underlying assets like stock baskets, non-leveraged index mutual funds or non-leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to the same index. This approach allows traders to mitigate potential risks associated with short positions while optimizing their trading strategies.

By permitting a lower margin requirement for these protected option strategies, the proposed rule change aims to reduce the financial burden on traders. This, in turn, can make the strategy more accessible and attractive, enabling traders to participate in index options trading with a potentially smaller upfront capital commitment. The change seeks to foster a more efficient and competitive trading environment.

Additionally, the proposed rule change aims to harmonize regulations between the SEC and FINRA, ensuring that traders benefit from consistent rules across different regulatory frameworks. This alignment provides clarity for traders and minimizes potential discrepancies that could arise from varying regulations.

