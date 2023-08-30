Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - Exberry, a leading provider of exchange technology, is pleased to announce that Abaxx Technologies Inc. ("Abaxx Tech" or the "Company"), a financial software and market infrastructure company and majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Abaxx Singapore'), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, "Abaxx Exchange" and "Abaxx Clearing"), and producer of the SmarterMarketsTM Podcast, has selected Exberry's cloud-native trading technology platform to power their initial suite of LNG, Carbon and Nickel Sulphate futures contracts and subsequent futures contracts post-launch.





Exberry's cloud-native SaaS trading engine enables unrivaled price discovery capabilities and has delivered to Abaxx a flexible, scalable and accessible solution to empower market participants to streamline and optimize their futures positions within the Exchange and Clearinghouse. Exberry's technical and development expertise enables Abaxx Exchange to bring innovative, first-of-their-kind centrally-cleared, physically-delivered futures contracts and derivatives to market.

"Solving fundamental problems in today's global commodity and energy markets requires a technology platform capable of producing cloud-based solutions with precision at an expeditious pace; we have found that in Exberry," remarked Dan McElduff, President of Strategy and Development at Abaxx Exchange.

"Working with Abaxx marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge technology solutions to empower innovative financial platforms," said Guy Melamed, Co-Founder and CEO of Exberry. "Abaxx's commitment to creating smarter markets and their focus on energy transition commodities trading aligns seamlessly with Exberry's values. We're excited to see our trading solutions contribute to their success, driving efficiency and growth in the evolving landscape of commodity exchanges."

Exberry helps exchange pioneers launch, pivot, break ground, and scale. Unlike any other technology provider, Exberry delivers a blend of exchange and trading technology expertise for secondary market models, combining entrepreneurial pedigree and corporate strength. Their technology helps transform price discovery in alternative markets.

Their technology and software engineering heritage combined with their strategic business counsel for growth enables them to deliver MTF and ATS grade exchange technology designed to scale and a purpose-built, end-to-end exchange infrastructure regardless of the asset class or opportunity. The core technology is deployed to enhance existing exchanges' limited capabilities or to serve as the base for trading new digital assets.

