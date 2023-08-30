BrightRock Gold Corp: Technical Breakthrough that Discovered a Substantial Lithium Surface Deposit at Midnight Owl was Presented at Society of Exploration Geophysicists Event to Geology and Geophysics Peers

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC Pink:BRGC) is pleased to announce that its groundbreaking spodumene discovery (see 8/22/2023 News) was featured at the Aero Geophysics for the Exploration of Minerals Required for the Energy Transition Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) Conference on August 22nd, 2023, by Marco Nieto.

Marco Nieto, P. Geo, obtained his geology degree at the Universidad Nacional de Colombia and studied his master's degree in geophysics at the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario. He also obtained an MBA at the Universidad Internacional de La Rioja (Spain). Marco has more than 15 years of experience in geophysical and geological exploration, with experience in metal ore deposit exploration. He has used potential methods for mining, oil, and underground water exploration throughout the Americas. Currently, Marco is the vice president of MPX Geophysics Ltd., a Canadian airborne geophysical company.

Featured in Marco's presentation (Aerogeophysics for the Exploration of Minerals Required for the Energy Transition) are results from a groundbreaking hyperspectral survey carried out by SpecTIR of the BrightRock Gold Midnight Owl project near Wickenburg, Arizona. SpecTIR LLC. has made a ground-breaking discovery of lithium-bearing pegmatites with their Long Wave Infra-Red (LWIR) Aerial Fixed Wing Survey which MPX is Presenting at this Conference. This discovery marks the first successful detection of in-situ spodumene, the key lithium ore mineral. Spodumene can only be detected with a well-calibrated LWIR instrument, such as the Specim AISA OWL used in this study. As far as it is known, SpecTIR is the only company in the world to offer this unique and powerful tool for in-situ spodumene detection. Previously, SpecTIR has detected spodumene over disturbed ground, but now, with the Midnight Owl flight, undisturbed in-situ spodumene has been mapped from the air. This discovery is the first of its kind, opening a new frontier for the exploration of hard-rock lithium deposits.

Marco Nieto, P. Geo was quoted saying "SpecTIR and MPX have been working together for nearly a decade to provide leading edge Airborne Geophysics and Hyperspectral solutions to support critical mineral exploration programs in the Americas. It is very exciting to see the proven effectiveness of technologies such as Long Wave Infra-Red Hyperspectral Mineral Mapping for discovery of new Critical Mineral Deposits."

Mark Landers, President and CEO of SpecTIR LLC. was quoted saying "The results speak for themselves, but behind the results there has been an incredible amount of work to get the Long Wave ready for prime time. Over the past 5 years, SpecTIR has assembled the world's leading spectral scientists, spectral geologists, and domain mathematicians to work on this LWIR problem. We have now developed a robust operational methodology for airborne push-broom LWIR data processing and analytics. The Bright Rock results add another meaningful Long Wave product. And this is just one of many applications, as we can now detect and classify many of the quartz, crystal, feldspar, and silicate minerals."

BrightRock has been working under the technical advisory of Stantec Consulting Services Inc. (Stantec) for the exploration and development of the Midnight Owl Project. Brightrock engaged SpecTIR to provide hyperspectral analyses of potential lithium bearing outcrops at the site.

Derek Loveday, P.GEO., Stantec Manager Geologic Services, commented with "We are very excited about the LWIR hyperspectral survey results. Direct detection of spodumene has provided measurable target areas for field mapping and sampling for lithium-bearing pegmatites that is advancing the objective of estimating a lithium mineral resource for the Midnight Owl project."

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.ENG, Chairman and CEO of BRGC, expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to be featured in the SEG event as a prominent illustration of the exploration of lithium spodumene deposits. "The SEG is an internationally renowned non-profit organization that is dedicated to the objective of fostering connections within the field of applied geophysics on a global scale. The BrightRock team takes immense delight in being selected for recognition by an organization of such significant stature."

About MPX Geophysics Ltd.

MPX Geophysics is a leading provider of airborne & ground geophysical services. MPX Geophysics Ltd. has earned an excellent reputation for providing quality geophysical survey and consulting services. Our team of experts has many years of combined experience and operates a variety of strategically positioned airborne platforms, including helicopters and fixed-wing planes. We have the flexibility to configure a geophysical system to meet client requirements, from single-sensor magnetic systems to full horizontal and vertical gradiometer systems.

About SpecTIR LLC.

SpecTIR LLC. is a privately owned small business that is preeminently qualified to design and integrate airborne hyperspectral (HS) systems, conduct HS mapping surveys, and offer a broad range of services related to remote sensing data processing and analysis. They are only company that performs combined hyperspectral data collection with the FENIX 1K- Visible-Near/Shortwave Infra-red (VSWIR) and OWL- Long Wave Infra-red (LWIR) Systems coupled with high performance Stabilization and GPS/INS systems for Image navigation. These hyperspectral instruments are state-of-the-art and SpecTIR has further enhanced their performance by designing and integrating considerable upgrades over the past twenty years to the navigation systems and data processing software. SpecTIR's unique capabilities demonstrate the highest level of performance obtainable from commercial airborne hyperspectral service providers.

About Stantec.

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," it is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine," along with an adjoining 5040 acres, or 244 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories under current construction. The company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure.

