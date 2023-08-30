Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc.: Seven Arts Entertainment Announces Joint Venture on Upcoming Album Releases

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", a film and music production company, is pleased to announce a multi-release joint venture agreement with THC Music and Films.

THC Music and Films is a company privately controlled by Seven Arts' director, Thom Hazaert, a former major label A&R/Marketing executive. Hazaert was brought into the Company in August of 2022 to oversee A&R and content acquisitions for Seven Arts. His role with the Company continues to expand as Mr. Hazaert has also assumed a significant role in overseeing the Company's Dolby Atmos facility intended to serve the Atlanta film community.

With 25+ years of experience across music and film, both as a marketing and A&R consultant, director and content creator, and co-founder of seminal groundbreaking lifestyle marketing entity LOUDSIDE/TOTAL ASSAULT, with a past project and client list that includes Warner Bros Records, Warner Bros Pictures, Lions Gate, Geffen Records, Flip Records, Interscope Records, MCA Records, the SAW franchise, Scream Factory, Jive Records, Atlantic Records, Loud Records, Wu-Tang Clan, Limp Bizkit, Incubus, Def Leppard, Nine Inch Nails, Static-X, Rob Zombie, Tupac Shakur, Taproot, Korn, Papa Roch and many more, Hazaert is expected to take on a very significant role for the Company going forward.

The first collaboration between Seven Arts and THC will be the September 29, 2023, release of the new TAPROOT album, SC\SSRS. Taproot was formed in 1997 in Ann Arbor Michigan, releasing their debut album, GIFT, in 2000 under Atlantic Records. The debut release was followed by extensive touring touring including appearances on Ozzfest 2000 and 2001, and tours with Deftones, Incubus, Papa Roach, Slipknot, Mudvayne, Disturbed, and Linkin Park.

The bands sophomore release Welcome, their first pairing with legendary producer Toby Wright (Alice in Chains, Metallica) which Rolling Stone called, "a self-preserving transition from new metal to art metal", went on to sell over 500,000 copies and spawned the hit Rock singles "Poem", which peaked at #5 on the Mainstream Rock charts, and "Mine", helping propel the Welcome album to over 50 million digital streams.

2005 saw the release of Blue-Sky Research, also produced by Wright, the band's final release for Atlantic, which spawned the hit radio single "Calling" and featured collaborations with Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), Nick Hexum (311), and Stephen Carpenter (Deftones).

Taproot released several more full-length studio albums, including 2008's Our Long Road Home (Velvet Hammer), 2010's Plead The Fifth (Victory), with the single "Fractured (Everything I Said was True)" reaching the top 20 on the Active Rock Chart, and 2012's The Episodes, while continuing to tour consistently through 2013, when the band went on an indefinite hiatus, returning only to play a sporadic handful of local Michigan shows, before reforming officially this year.

With over 100 million combined streams across digital platforms, and 400k monthly listeners on Spotify, Taproot continues to be a strong force in Rock music, over 25 years after forming.

Additional joint venture collaborations between Seven Arts and THC will be announced shortly as well.

Stated Seven Arts director, Thom Hazaert: "I'm excited to be moving things forward and building momentum for Seven Arts with our recent and upcoming acquisitions and partnerships. It has been a unique and unprecedented time for the entertainment industry but also rewarding to embark on a unique vision and path forward for film and music divisions."

Stated Seven Arts CEO, Jason Black: "I'm extremely pleased with the collaborations and deals that Mr. Hazaert is bringing to the Company and look forward to increasing shareholder value into this fiscal year."

About: Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. is a media and entertainment company developing a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the film and music industries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

