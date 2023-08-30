A tender for 600 MW/2.4 GWh of energy storage in Victoria and South Australia has been announced as part of Australia's new national Capacity Investment Scheme, a project underwriting program coordinated by the federal government.From pv magazine Australia The tender will target 600 MW of dispatchable capacity with the equivalent of four hours of duration, or 2.4 GWh, across Victoria and South Australia. The bids are among the first to be launched as part of the federal government's Capacity Investment Scheme, which was unveiled last year. The scheme will underwrite new zero-emissions storage ...

