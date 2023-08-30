Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced the creation of a Cybersecurity Committee within Esker's Supervisory Board.

This new committee is composed of Esker Supervisory Board members Steve Vandenberg, a Global Black Belt with Microsoft's Security Solutions Area, as well as Nicole Pelletier-Perez, a long-time IT professional. Providing a bridge between Esker's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and the Supervisory Board, its mission consists of reporting on the work of Esker's Security team as well as familiarizing Board members with the cybersecurity landscape, assisting them in making informed decisions.

Taking into account the considerable damage a cyberattack can cause, not just for the company but for Esker's customers as well, it is of utmost importance to implement safeguards in order to protect the data of all stakeholders. "Esker is, in fact, a pioneer in this arena by establishing a dedicated committee concerned with this issue," said Ms. Pelletier-Perez. "The goal is not only to protect Esker's customers, but also our customers' customers."

"Dealing with cybersecurity risks and honoring the trust of our customers is critical to Esker's success. Cybersecurity is the foundation of the cloud and artificial intelligence solutions we build that enable our customers to efficiently manage their source-to-pay and order-to-cash cycles," said Steve Vandenberg, who leads the committee. "It is important that the Supervisory Board is informed and engaged in this rapidly changing environment."

The establishment of the Cybersecurity Committee will ensure effective communications between Esker's Supervisory Board and the company's IT managers, which will in turn help inform the Supervisory Board as they consider priorities and investments in the IT infrastructure to ensure robust cybersecurity defenses.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.

©2023 Esker S.A. All rights reserved. Esker and the Esker logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Esker S.A. the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830997822/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact: Christina Davies

Tel: (972) 366-7453 cdavies@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations Contact: Emmanuel Olivier

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 83 46 46 emmanuel.olivier@esker.com