Trane Technologies: Calhoun Community College Unveils Innovative Building Automation System Lab With Trane and NC3

DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Calhoun Community College, the largest two-year institution in The Alabama Community College System, and Trane® - by Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, celebrate the opening of Calhoun Community College's new building automation system lab. The lab is designed to give students hands-on experience that will help them bridge the gap between classroom instruction and the needs of employers.

The immersive learning environment was designed to support the building automation system curriculum provided through the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3). Students will use the latest Trane controls and equipment to understand how a sophisticated building automation system works and gain practical experience using the data-driven technology to better control facility comfort and energy efficiency.

"The lab is just one way Calhoun Community College is fulfilling its commitment to provide students with a gateway to a better career, better pay, and a better life, said Dr. Jimmy Hodges, president, Calhoun Community College. "Our new building automation system lab offers our students a unique opportunity to learn using the latest HVAC technology and ensure that they are well-prepared to excel in the workforce."

The need for skilled labor remains high across the United States and specialized roles like HVAC technicians are experiencing exceptional demand. Filling the talent pipeline with highly skilled technicians who understand the latest systems and controls is critical to maintaining and optimizing HVAC systems. Students completing the coursework will be eligible to test for five Building Automation System NC3 Certifications which demonstrate skills achievement.

"Trane is committed to uplifting and preparing people for in-demand careers in the HVAC industry - that includes working with leading organizations like Calhoun Community College and NC3 to create effective learning environments that prepare students for real-world applications," said Brian Thorstad, Alabama area general manager, Trane. "We are proud to support Calhoun's new building automation system lab, which will help advance career and technical education in the community and further develop the next generation of building automation system experts."

"With the new lab and curriculum, Calhoun Community College is demonstrating their extraordinary commitment to their community, and the nation, by delivering world class education and skills sets that benefit everyone," said Roger Tadajewski, executive director, NC3. "We are proud to be able to make a difference in the next generation of skilled workers together with Calhoun and Trane."

Students can begin enrolling in the new building automation system curriculum in November. For more information or to enroll, click here: https://calhoun.edu/technologies/.

About Calhoun Community College

The largest of the two-year institutions comprising The Alabama Community College System, Calhoun is an open-admission, community-based, state-supported, coeducational, comprehensive community college dedicated to providing affordable, high-quality and accessible education to individuals in its four-county service area. Offering more than 100 associate degree and career/certificate programs, Calhoun serves approximately 10,000 students at its 110-acre Decatur campus; its Huntsville/Cummings Research Park site; and Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. The college's faculty and staff are well qualified and remain current in their areas of expertise. Over 80 percent of the full-time faculty possess at least a master's degree, and approximately 15 percent hold the doctorate. For over 75 years, Calhoun has been an active member of North Alabama. Graduates of the college permeate the community, and many of them have gone on to complete baccalaureate degrees at other institutions in the area, or have entered the work force after successfully completing programs of study and training.

About NC3

NC3 was established to help build a workforce prepared to meet the needs of today's and tomorrow's industries by connecting employers and educational institutions in synergistic partnerships that foster effective training, elevation of skilled careers, and employment opportunities. Learn more at www.nc3.net.

About Trane

Trane - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator - creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

From L to R: Roger Tadajewski, Executive Director, National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3); Adam Sharp, former student, Calhoun Community College; Dr. Jimmy Hodges, President, Calhoun Community College; Victor Keeling, Senior Project Manager, Trane; John Holley, Dean of Technologies, Calhoun Community College





