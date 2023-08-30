Cintas St. Paul Rental Location Certified as VPP Star Site

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration formally honored Cintas Corporation's (Nasdaq:CTAS) Rental Division Location in St. Paul, MN, as a Minnesota Star certified location during Monday's ceremony at the location.

The Minnesota Star program was created by Minnesota OSHA to recognize stand-out worksites that have comprehensive, successful safety and health management systems. Companies that have earned a Minnesota Star designation have achieved injury and illness rates at or below the national average of their respective industries and have established strong workplace hazard control programs.

>> Media Use Assets (available on Dropbox) https://cint.as/47ORb37

During the presentation, Erik Kielley, Northern Plains Group Vice President, accepted the honor on his team's behalf.

"Achieving the VPP Star Status is an exciting achievement for the Cintas St. Paul, MN operation," Kielley said. "Their tireless efforts and commitment to safety excellence have created this important moment. The amazing team of professionals found at this operation truly realizes there is nothing more important than the health and safety of each partner. I am humbled by their example and truly grateful to be working for a company that always puts partner safety first."

MNOSHA established Minnesota Star to promote effective and cooperative worksite safety and health in both private industry and government worksites.

Achieving MN Star certification is rigorous. Businesses must demonstrate that management and employees work cooperatively - and proactively - to prevent workplace accidents by implementing a comprehensive safety and health management system and maintaining injury and illness rates below national Bureau of Labor Statistics averages for their respective industries.

This program is MNOSHA's official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees who have achieved exemplary occupational safety and health. To remain in the program, participants must be re-evaluated every three to five years.

Cintas' commitment to OSHA's VPP Star program has set a new standard for U.S. companies. As of August 2023, 127 Cintas facilities in the United States are VPP Star certified, a total that far outpaces every other American company.

"The most important requirement for earning this distinction is that the location management team and the front-line partners must work together toward the common goal of eliminating workplace injuries and illnesses," said Stephen Jenkins, Cintas Director of Health & Safety, whose department oversees the company's VPP certification process. "Without this critical element, a company will not qualify for this recognition. We're incredibly proud of our employee-partners' dedication to working collaboratively to maintain safe and healthy worksites throughout our company."

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Media Contact:

Michelle Goret, Cintas Vice President of Corporate Affairs | goretm@cintas.com, 513-972-4155

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cintas on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cintas

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cintas

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cintas

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778522/Cintas-St-Paul-Rental-Location-Certified-as-VPP-Star-Site