Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Eliminates Over $1.5 Million of Debt

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC) ("SIRC" or the Company"), an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, today announced it has completed a 3a10 transaction with Continuation Capital with final numbers as follows:



Total debt retired: $1,063,778

Total shares initially reserved for transaction: 239,239,890

Total shares issued for transaction: 144,302,020



The Company also settled an outstanding secured debt with an existing creditor, a factor for $469,000 of its receivables. The company also settled a note with an individual lender retiring $150,000 in debt.

"These transactions have allowed us to retire a significant amount of outstanding liabilities, including the entirety of debt balances with five different creditors," said Brad Rinehart, Chief Executive Officer of SIRC. "Having greater financial flexibility will allow us to reinvest in the business and improve cash flow generation as we near cash flow positivity. We remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet as we prepare for our next stage of company growth."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. For more information, please visit the Company's Investor Relations website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com , Corporate website at https://www.sirc.com/ or join us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press include, among others, statements about our renegotiated settlement agreement. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our limited operating history; our dependence on third parties for many aspects of our business; general market and economic conditions; technical factors; the availability of outside capital; our receipt of revenues; legislative developments; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Registration Statement on Form 10 or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.