Today OURA, the company behind the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance, and Talkspace, a leading online behavioral health company, announced a partnership that will offer their members a way to share personalized sleep data directly with their dedicated licensed therapist through Talkspace's secure, encrypted platform.

This first-of-its-kind partnership, powered by OURA's new Share Report feature, opens up a new way for healthcare practitioners to receive insights about a person's sleep quality and daily movement to understand how a person is progressing in between visits, create more personalized treatment plans, and set goals that the client and provider can track together.

OURA's Share Report feature allows members to share an easy-to-understand report with a trusted professional, like their therapist. The choice to share the report with trusted professionals is entirely user-led and voluntary. Oura Members can customize their report to show sleep quality and daily movement trends from the past week, month, or 90 days.

"Both OURA and Talkspace believe in pioneering new ways of integrating physical and mental health, helping people to improve their quality of life," said Dorothy Kilroy, Chief Commercial Officer at OURA. "OURA's Share Report allows practitioners a complete picture of how their patients are doing in between visits. This can have a ripple effect; the more fluent and literate people are about their own bodies, the better equipped they are to have helpful conversations with providers about their mental health and overall wellbeing."

"Sleep quality is one of the first items assessed on our patient intake and is viewed as a valuable marker of mental health," said Katelyn Watson, Chief Marketing Officer at Talkspace. "By bringing together OURA's capabilities with Talkspace's clinical expertise, we are empowering members to look holistically at how they can improve their health and well-being at work and in life."

Talkspace's Council of Mental Health Experts were included in OURA's initial focus group testing, and OURA provided Talkspace's network of 4,000+ licensed therapists, psychiatrists, and psychiatric nurse practitioners with guidance on interpreting the data and how they can use it as part of an individual's care.

"Sleep data can help prompt conversations about what might be disrupting their routine or what might be a barrier to getting adequate sleep," said Bisma Anwar, LMHC and part of Talkspace's Council of Mental Health Experts."Whether an individual's therapy goals are to strengthen relationships, boost work productivity, improve mood, or nearly anything else, getting enough quality sleep is a fundamental first step."

The Share Report feature is available to all OURA Members, and those who wish to share with their Talkspace therapist must also be Talkspace members either through in-network health insurance coverage, as an employer benefit, or by self-pay subscription.

To kick off the partnership, the two brands have also announced a limited-time co-promotion to members for 60 days following the partnership announcement date (ending 10/1/23):

OURA will offer forty dollars ($40.00) off any purchase of Oura Ring and one (1) complimentary month of subscription to the OURA App to Talkspace members.

Talkspace will offer one hundred dollars ($100.00) off the first month of Talkspace services to OURA for use by Oura Members who pay out-of-pocket.

About Oura

OURA is the company behind Oura Ring the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. With sleep as its foundation, OURA Membership fosters healthy habits to make wellness and recovery a mindful, daily practice. Validated against medical gold standards and driven by continuous monitoring of individual biometrics, the lightweight and comfortable Oura Ring is one of the most accurate wearables available. For organizations, Oura For Business connects individual well-being with collective outcomes by making performance measurable, actionable, and attainable. Founded in Finland with offices in Oulu, Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego, OURA has raised more than $350 million and is valued at $2.55 billion. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/.

The Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall healthcare and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace's core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including live video, text or audio chat sessions and/or asynchronous text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covers approximately 110 million lives as of June 30, 2023, through our partnerships with employers, health plans, and paid benefits programs.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

