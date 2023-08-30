G. Willi-Food International Ltd.: G. Willi-Food international reports the results of second quarter 2023

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 .
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
- Sales increased by 4.9% to NIS 129.2 million ( US$ 34.9 million ) from NIS 123.2 million ( US$ 33.3 million ) in the second quarter of 2022.
- Gross profit decreased by 32.8% year-over-year to NIS 26.1 million ( US$ 7.1 million ).
- Operating profit decreased by 93.3% year-over-year to NIS 1.0 million ( US$ 0.3 million ).
- Net profit decreased by 32.6% year-over-year to NIS 4.9 million ( US$ 1.3 million ).
- Cash and securities balance of NIS 212.1 million ( US$ 57.3 million ) as of June 30, 2023 .
- Basic earnings per share of NIS 0.4 (US$ 0.1) .
Management Comment
Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Chairmen & CEO of Willi-Food, commented, "In the second quarter of 2023, the Company experienced increased prices in the products it acquires and the weakening, by approximately 10%, of the Israeli shekel in relation to the euro and US$ currencies. Those two factors negatively affected the Company's profit margins, which was reflected in the Company's second quarter financial results. The Company reached its internal sales goals for the second quarter of 2023 and is working hard to improve its financial results by improving the terms of its commercial arrangements with its suppliers and customers. The Company is also looking for new potential markets abroad to sell its products. We believe that the cost-of-living issue in Israel become more prominent among the public and as a result we believe that the public in Israel is looking for lower cost substitutes for the more familiar food brands. Since most of our products are substitutes to familiar brands, we hope the demand for our products to increase."
Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Summary
Sales for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 4.9% to NIS 129.2 million ( US$ 34.9 million ) from NIS 123.2 million ( US$ 33.3 million ) recorded in the second quarter of 2022. Sales increased mainly due to increases (i) in the range of the Company's products, (ii) in our inventory levels and its availability for the demand of our products, (iii) in the Company's efforts to improve presence of the Company's line of products in stores and (iv) in advertising and promotional campaigns.
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 32.8% to NIS 26.1 million ( US$ 7.1 million ), or 20.2% of revenues, compared to NIS 38.8 million ( US$ 10.5 million ), or 31.5% of revenues in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in gross profit was due to (i) increased costs of the Company's imported products compared to the cost of products in the second quarter of 2022, mainly because of an increase in raw materials and (ii) the weakening of the Israeli shekel in relation to the euro and US$ currencies.
Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were NIS 18.8 million ( US$ 5.1 million ), remaining at the same level compared to second quarter of 2022.
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were NIS 6.3 million ( US$ 1.7 million ), remaining at the same level as in the second quarter of 2022.
Operating profit for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 93.3% to NIS 1.0 million ( US$ 0 .3 million) compared to NIS 14.5 million ( US$ 3.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in gross profit.
Financial income, net for the second quarter of 2023 totaled NIS 5.3 million ( US$ 1.4 million ) compared to a loss of NIS 5.0 million ( US$ 1.4 million ) in the second quarter of 2022 and provides a positive difference of NIS 10.3 million . Financial income for the second quarter of 2023 was comprised mainly of (i) income from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in the amount of NIS 3.4 million ( US$ 0.9 million ) and (ii) interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 2.3 million ( US$ 0.6 million ).
Willi-Food's income before taxes for the second quarter of 2023 was NIS 6.3 million ( US$ 1.7 million ) compared to NIS 9.5 million ( US$ 2.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2022.
Willi-Food's net profit in the second quarter of 2023 was NIS 4.9 million ( US$ 1.3 million ), or NIS 0.35 (US$ 0.1) per share, compared to NIS 7.2 million ( US$ 1.9 million ), or NIS 0.5 (US$ 0.14) per share, in the second quarter of 2022.
Willi-Food ended the second quarter of 2023 with NIS 212.1 million ( US$ 57.3 million ) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the second quarter of 2023 was NIS 4.7 million ( US$ 1.3 million ).
First Half Fiscal 2023 Highlights
- Sales increased by 16.3% to NIS 280.6 million ( US$ 75.8 million ) from NIS 241.2 million ( US$ 65.2 million ) in the first half of 2022.
- Gross profit decreased by 9.5% year-over-year to NIS 66.0 million ( US$ 17.8 million ).
- Operating income decreased by 41.5% year-over-year to NIS 14.0 million ( US$ 3.9 million ).
- Net profit decreased by 24.7% year-over-year to NIS 15.7 million ( US$ 4.2 million ), or 5.6% of sales.
- Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.13 (US$ 0.3) .
First Half Fiscal 2023 Summary
Sales for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023 increased by 16.3% to NIS 280.6 million ( US$ 75.8 million ) compared to NIS 241.2 million ( US$ 65.2 million ) recorded in the first half of 2022. Sales increased mainly due to increases (i) in the range of the Company's products, (ii) in inventory levels and its availability for the increasing demand for our products, (iii) in the Company's efforts to improve presence of the Company's line of products in stores and (iv) in advertising and promotional campaigns.
Gross profit for the first half of 2023 decreased by 9.5% to NIS 66.3 million ( US$ 17.9 million ), or 23.6% of revenues, compared to NIS 73.0 million ( US$ 19.7 million ), or 30.3% of revenues, in the first half of 2022. The decrease in gross profit was due to (i) an increase in the costs of the Company's imported products compared to the cost of products in the second quarter of 2022, mainly because of an increase in raw materials and (ii) the weakening of the Israeli shekel in relation to the euro and dollar currencies. The main effect of the increase in the price of products occurred in the second quarter of the year.
General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2023 increased by 16.8% to NIS 13.4 million ( US$ 3.6 million ), compared General and administrative expenses of NIS 11.5 million ( US$ 3.1 million ) in the first half of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in management compensation and options grants made under the Company's option plan.
Operating profit for the first half of 2023 decreased by 41.5% to NIS 14.0 million ( US$ 3.9 million ) from NIS 23.9 million ( US$ 6.5 million ) for the first half of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in cost of sales and operating costs.
Financial income, net for the first half of 2023 totaled NIS 5.9 million ( US$ 1.6 million ) compared to NIS 0.9 million ( US$ 0.2 million ) in the first half of 2022. Financial income, net for the first half of 2023 was comprised mainly dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 6.3 million ( US$ 1.7 million ) and expenses for commissions and other interest in the amount of NIS 1.0 million ( US$ 0.3 million )
Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first half of 2023 was NIS 19.8 million ( US$ 5.4 million ) compared to NIS 24.8 million ( US$ 6.7 million ) in the first half of 2022.
Willi-Food's net profit in the first half of 2023 was NIS 15.7 million ( US$ 4.2 million ), or NIS 1.1 (US$ 0.3) per share, compared to NIS 20.9 million ( US$ 5.6 million ), or NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.41) per share, recorded in the first half of 2022.
NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only
Convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2023, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.7 . The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.
NOTE B: IFRS
The Company's consolidated financial results for the two-month period ended June 30, 2023 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to international commercial shipping and disruptions in commodity pricing monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, and risks associated with product liability claims. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2023 . These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31
June 30,
December 31
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 2
NIS
US dollars (*)
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
110,916
171,251
150,607
29,977
46,283
40,705
Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss
101,140
134,261
116,762
27,335
36,287
31,557
Trade receivables
166,020
153,268
165,838
44,870
41,424
44,822
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
3,828
2,401
4,956
1,035
649
1,339
Inventories
98,302
73,877
71,929
26,568
19,967
19,440
Current tax assets
7,086
6,253
3,117
1,916
1,690
842
Total current assets
487,292
541,311
513,209
131,701
146,300
138,705
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
108,217
90,621
99,216
29,248
24,492
26,815
Less - Accumulated depreciation
53,708
50,631
51,533
14,516
13,684
13,928
54,509
39,990
47,683
14,732
10,808
12,887
Right of use asset
3,359
3,587
3,391
908
969
916
Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss
44,252
31,836
44,113
11,960
8,605
11,923
Goodwill
36
36
36
10
10
10
Total non-current assets
102,156
75,449
95,223
27,610
20,392
25,736
589,448
616,760
608,432
159,311
166,692
164,441
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Current maturities of lease liabilities
2,170
781
2,194
586
211
593
Trade payables
22,196
21,275
24,842
5,999
5,750
6,714
Employees Benefits
4,050
3,944
3,756
1,095
1,066
1,015
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
-
1,310
-
-
354
-
Other payables and accrued expenses
8,329
10,401
11,836
2,252
2,811
3,199
Total current liabilities
36,745
37,711
42,628
9,932
10,192
11,521
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
1,482
2,986
1,284
401
808
347
Deferred taxes
4,345
2,198
4,198
1,174
594
1,135
Retirement benefit obligation
977
1,733
878
264
468
237
Total non-current liabilities
6,804
6,917
6,360
1,839
1,870
1,719
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,490
1,490
1,490
403
403
403
Additional paid in capital
172,240
170,760
171,550
46,551
46,151
46,365
Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of
(195)
(959)
(195)
(53)
(259)
(53)
Capital fund
247
247
247
67
67
67
Retained earnings
372,745
401,222
386,980
100,742
108,438
104,589
Treasury shares
(628)
(628)
(628)
(170)
(170)
(170)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
545,899
572,132
559,444
147,540
154,630
151,201
589,448
616,760
608,432
159,311
166,692
164,441
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Six months
Three months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
NIS
US dollars (*)
In thousands (except per share and share data)
Sales
280,600
241,224
129,244
123,155
75,838
65,196
Cost of sales
214,508
168,200
103,186
84,373
57,975
45,459
Gross profit
66,092
73,024
26,058
38,782
17,863
19,737
Operating costs and expenses:
Selling expenses
38,700
37,597
18,781
18,359
10,460
10,161
General and administrative expenses
13,421
11,493
6,304
5,947
3,627
3,106
Other income
25
-
-
-
7
-
Total operating expenses
52,096
49,090
25,085
24,306
14,079
13,267
Operating profit
13,996
23,934
973
14,476
3,783
6,470
Financial income
6,220
8,940
5,683
4,877
1,681
2,416
Financial expense
(370)
(8,078)
(359)
(9,863)
(100)
(2,183)
Total financial income (expense)
5,850
862
5,324
(4,986)
1,581
233
Income before taxes on income
19,846
24,796
6,297
9,490
5,364
6,703
Taxes on income
(4,132)
(3,930)
(1,428)
(2,268)
(1,117)
(1,062)
Profit for the period
15,714
20,866
4,869
7,222
4,247
5,641
Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share
1.1
1.5
0.4
0.5
0.3
0.41
Diluted earnings per share
1.1
1.5
0.4
0.5
0.3
0.41
Shares used in computation of basic EPS
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
Shares used in computation of diluted EPS
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
Actual number of shares
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
Six months
Three months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
NIS
US dollars (*)
(In thousands)
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit from continuing operations
15,714
20,866
4,869
7,222
4,247
5,641
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to continuing
(32,042)
(24,248)
(184)
(12,900)
(8,660)
(6,554)
Net cash from (used in) continuing operating activities
(16,328)
(3,382)
4,685
(5,678)
(4,413)
(913)
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property plant and equipment
(8,976)
(3,376)
(2,165)
(1,059)
(2,426)
(912)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net
16,033
12,056
7,540
3,851
4,332
3,256
Net cash used in continuing investing activities
7,057
8,680
5,375
2,792
1,906
2,344
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Lease liability payments
(954)
(1,028)
(461)
(497)
(258)
(278)
Dividend
(29,949)
(19,966)
(29,949)
(19,966)
(8,094)
(5,396)
Net cash used to continuing financing activities
(30,903)
(20,994)
(30,410)
(20,463)
(8,352)
(5,674)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(40,174)
(15,696)
(20,350)
(23,349)
(10,859)
(4,243)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period
150,607
195,718
131,472
198,339
40,705
52,897
Exchange losses (profit) on cash and cash equivalents
483
(8,771)
(206)
(3,739)
131
(2,371)
Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year
110,916
171,251
110,916
171,251
29,977
46,283
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
APPENDIX A TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:
Six months
Three months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
NIS
US dollars (*)
(In thousands)
Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes
147
181
682
(1,098)
40
49
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities
(553)
6,993
(3,577)
9,141
(149)
1,890
Depreciation and amortization
3,336
3,298
1,711
1,450
902
891
Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment
(25)
-
-
-
(7)
-
Exchange gain (losses) on cash and cash equivalents
(483)
8,771
206
3,739
(131)
2,371
Unrealized gain of financial liabilities at fair value through profit
-
(12,650)
-
(5,209)
-
(3,419)
Stock based compensation reserve
690
-
264
-
186
-
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Increase (decrease) in trade receivables and other receivables
5,395
(9,084)
16,642
(5,858)
1,458
(2,456)
increase in inventories
(26,373)
(14,349)
(2,706)
(7,341)
(7,128)
(3,878)
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables, and other
(5,759)
693
(8,323)
(2,470)
(1,556)
187
Cash generated from operations
(23,625)
(16,147)
4,899
(7,646)
(6,385)
(4,365)
Income tax paid
(8,417)
(8,101)
(5,083)
(5,254)
(2,275)
(2,189)
Net cash flows from operating activities
(32,042)
(24,248)
(184)
(12,900)
(8,660)
(6,554)
B. Significant non-cash transactions:
Six months
Three months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
NIS
US dollars (*)
(In thousands)
Dividend Payable
29,949
19,966
-
-
8,094
5,396
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
[email protected]
