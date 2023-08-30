The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom

30 August 2023

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the 'Company')



Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 30 August 2023, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld 1. To receive the Financial Statements and Reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 March 2023. 48,826 100.00 1 0.00 48,827 49 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2023. 48,620 99.62 185 0.38 48,805 71 3. To approve the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2023 of £51.50 per Ordinary Share. 48,859 100.00 1 0.00 48,860 16 4. To elect Mr Roger Lambert as a Director of the Company. 48,661 99.85 75 0.15 48,736 140 5. To elect Ms Helena Vinnicombe as a Director of the Company. 48,691 99.87 63 0.13 48,754 122 6. To re-elect Mr Nicholas Allan as a Director of the Company 47,577 97.60 1,171 2.40 48,748 128 7. To re-elect Mr Julian Cazalet as a Director of the Company. 47,720 97.89 1,029 2.11 48,749 127 7. To re-elect Mr Julian Cazalet as a Director of the Company. 47,761 97.97 988 2.03 48,749 127 8. To re-elect Ms Vivien Gould as a Director of the Company. 48,389 99.21 383 0.79 48,772 104 9. To re-elect Mr Michael Lindsell as a Director of the Company. 48,711 99.81 93 0.19 48,804 72 10. To appoint BDO LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which Financial Statements are laid before the Company. 48,814 99.91 46 0.09 48,860 16 11. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor of the Company. 48,531 99.69 151 0.31 48,682 194 12. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 48,826 100.00 1 0.00 48,827 49 13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution) 48,697 99.67 163 0.33 48,860 16 14. To authorise the sale of treasury shares. (Special Resolution) 48,744 99.84 79 0.16 48,823 53 15. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution) 48,751 99.79 101 0.21 48,852 24

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary Shares of 75p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 200,000.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.ltit.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . Resolutions 13 to 15 will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

