Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023: MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant Revealed

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets has released 360 Quadrant for Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023 to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Companies' market presence and product footprint are used to build quadrants, which will be revised annually.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.360quadrants.com/packaging-and-construction/flexible-packaging-market

The global Flexible Packaging Market was valued at USD 248.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 315.5 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027. This growth can be attributed to key factors such as downsizing packaging material usage, cost-effectiveness & increased shelf life, rising demand from end-use sectors, and increasing e-commerce sales.

Further the growing health & personal care industry in economies such as China, Japan, and India has spurred the growth of the flexible packaging industry. It was observed that China led the flexible packaging market both in the Asia Pacific region and on a global level. However, the stringent government regulations and poor infrastructure facilities for recycling act as the main restraints for the growth of this market.

Unveiling the Market Leaders: Honoring Excellence in Flexible Packaging Markets

Amcor was identified as the market leader in the 360 quadrant, accounting for the largest share of the market in 2022. The company is one of the global leaders in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products. It offers a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content.

was identified as the market leader in the 360 quadrant, accounting for the largest share of the market in 2022. The company is one of the global leaders in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products. It offers a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Berry Global is another prominent entity in the Flexible Packaging market that has established a robust presence and earned a reputation for excellence over the years. The company has established itself as a prominent player in the packaging industry. With operations spanning across the globe, Berry Global operates in various sectors, including consumer packaging, health and hygiene, and others. Some of these products include stretch and shrink films, converter films, institutional can liners, food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films.

is another prominent entity in the Flexible Packaging market that has established a robust presence and earned a reputation for excellence over the years. The company has established itself as a prominent player in the packaging industry. With operations spanning across the globe, Berry Global operates in various sectors, including consumer packaging, health and hygiene, and others. Some of these products include stretch and shrink films, converter films, institutional can liners, food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films. Mondi holds a significant and competitive presence in the sustainable packaging market. The company's businesses include Corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper business. It offers eCommerce packaging solutions and products through a combination of its sustainability expertise and a full portfolio of multi-material solutions, including kraft and functional barrier paper, paper bags, and corrugated solutions across a multitude of industries.

holds a significant and competitive presence in the sustainable packaging market. The company's businesses include Corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper business. It offers eCommerce packaging solutions and products through a combination of its sustainability expertise and a full portfolio of multi-material solutions, including kraft and functional barrier paper, paper bags, and corrugated solutions across a multitude of industries. Sonoco is registered a strong position in the flexible packaging market, boasting a strong brand name globally. The company's offerings span an expansive range of flexible packaging materials including rollstock, pouches, and lid film. The company also uses such as ClearGuard Clear, High-Barrier Film Technology, PromoPeel Integrated Label Technology, SmartSeal technology, etc., in order to add various capabilities to its packaging solutions.

is registered a strong position in the flexible packaging market, boasting a strong brand name globally. The company's offerings span an expansive range of flexible packaging materials including rollstock, pouches, and lid film. The company also uses such as ClearGuard Clear, High-Barrier Film Technology, PromoPeel Integrated Label Technology, SmartSeal technology, etc., in order to add various capabilities to its packaging solutions. Constantia Flexibles holds a significant and competitive presence in the Flexible Packaging market. The company's global reach and diverse product portfolio enable it to cater to a wide range of industries and customer segments. Their range includes stand-up pouches, sachets, wrappers, and other formats designed to protect products and enhance their appeal on the shelves. The company uses various state-of-the-art technologies along the entire value chain. These include Alu Technology, Film Technology, Paper Technology, Brand Protection, Easy Open & Reseal, Performance Packaging, and High-end Graphics technology.

holds a significant and competitive presence in the Flexible Packaging market. The company's global reach and diverse product portfolio enable it to cater to a wide range of industries and customer segments. Their range includes stand-up pouches, sachets, wrappers, and other formats designed to protect products and enhance their appeal on the shelves. The company uses various state-of-the-art technologies along the entire value chain. These include Alu Technology, Film Technology, Paper Technology, Brand Protection, Easy Open & Reseal, Performance Packaging, and High-end Graphics technology. Sealed Air , another prominent entity in the flexible packaging market was recognized as a market leader owing to its product footprint and market presence. The company is well-known for its revolutionary invention, BUBBLE WRAP, which changed the way products are packaged and transported. Some of the other globally recognized solution brands of the company include CRYOVAC food packaging, LIQUIBOX fluids and liquids systems, SEALED AIR protective packaging, AUTOBAG automated packaging systems, SEE Automation and prismiq digital packaging and printing.

, another prominent entity in the flexible packaging market was recognized as a market leader owing to its product footprint and market presence. The company is well-known for its revolutionary invention, BUBBLE WRAP, which changed the way products are packaged and transported. Some of the other globally recognized solution brands of the company include CRYOVAC food packaging, LIQUIBOX fluids and liquids systems, SEALED AIR protective packaging, AUTOBAG automated packaging systems, SEE Automation and prismiq digital packaging and printing. TC Transcontinental holds a significant position in the flexible packaging market. offers a variety of flexible plastic products, including rollstock, labels, die cut lids, shrink films, bags and pouches and advanced coatings. It services a variety of markets, including dairy, coffee, meat and poultry, pet food, agriculture, beverage, home and personal care products, industrial, consumer and medical products.

Request Free Marketing Kit @ https://www.360quadrants.com/packaging-and-construction/flexible-packaging-market

Categorization Of Flexible Packaging Companies On 360 Quadrants

Flexible Packaging companies' evaluation was conducted for 100 companies, of which the top 21 were categorized and placed in a quadrant under Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies.

All the companies in the market leader segment demonstrated strong offerings and the ability to influence the market's direction with their deep expertise. These companies include Amcor, Berry Global, Mondi, Sonoco, Constantia Flexibles, Sealed Air, and TC Transcontinental. These companies dominate the market, together accounting for approximately 20-25% of the entire Flexible Packaging market.

Huhtamaki and DS Smith have been recognized as contenders in the flexible packaging quadrant. The contenders are companies with a strong market presence, excelling in specific niches. While not offering the full range of market leaders, they wield significant influence and impact. These companies focus on specific technologies and aim to establish leadership within their chosen segment.

In the quadrant, innovators are highly innovative companies with a strong product portfolio, but a smaller market presence compared to leaders. They push industry boundaries with forward-thinking approaches and have the potential to become major players despite lower corporate growth strategies. Printpack, UFlex, ProAmpac, Aluflexpack, and PPC Flexible Packaging have been identified as the innovators in the quadrant.

The 360 Quadrants effectively evaluates emerging companies in the Flexible Packaging industry. They focus on specific areas and offer specialized knowledge, targeted support, flexible terms, and competitive prices. While they may have limited capabilities, they are preferred for specific use cases. These companies employ strategies to expand sales and reach a broader client base. This segment of the quadrant has identified Novolex, Ahlstrom, Novus, Cosmo First, Wihuri, Gualapack, and Bischof+Klein as emerging companies.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 100 companies of which the top 21 were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, channels of demand, and sales strategies for the market presence of the flexible packaging quadrant. While the top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Flexible Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Pouches, Bags, Roll Stock, Films & Wraps, Others), Printing Technology (Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital Printing, Others), Material (Paper, Plastic, Metal), End-Use Industry (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others), and Sustainable Initiatives.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

See Also:

Top Paint and Coatings Companies, Worldwide 2023

Top Lubricants Companies, Worldwide 2023

Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023

Top 20 Composites Companies, Worldwide 2023

Top 20 Personal Care Ingredients Companies 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research and facilitates analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

360 Quadrants will also be launching 100 quadrants in Chemicals and Materials, Packaging, Energy & Power, and Healthcare.

Visit https://www.360quadrants.com to access our interactive quadrants.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: agney@marketsandmarkets.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197715/Top_21_Flexible_Packaging_Companies__Worldwide_2023.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/top-21-flexible-packaging-companies-worldwide-2023-marketsandmarkets-360-quadrant-revealed-301913652.html