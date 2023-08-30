The Haunted Attraction Network Celebrates 61 Days of Haunted Houses With New Season of Its Annual Hauntathon

The Haunted Attraction Network's Annual Hauntathon series returns, showcasing Haunted Houses daily from Sept. 1 - Oct. 31, 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Prepare for a spine-tingling Halloween season with the Haunted Attraction Network's "Hauntathon," a 61-day celebration of haunted attractions from Sept. 1 - Oct. 31. Tune in for the largest celebration of haunted houses anywhere, featuring videos, podcasts, and VIP in-person experiences.

Hauntathon 2023

The Haunted Attraction Network has gathered 13 ghoulish partners to bring viewers to 61+ haunted attractions worldwide. Hauntathon will explore some of the world's best and most mysterious haunted attractions, from the classic to the cutting-edge.

What does it take to scare people? You'll find out. Haunters, those people who create haunted attractions, work year-round to hone their craft. However, few guests get to see more than a handful. In this year's Hauntathon, viewers will get an inside look at the creative process behind some of the world's most famous haunted attractions.

"We're excited to bring viewers to some of the most unique and creative haunted attractions in the world," said Haunted Attraction Network founder Philip Hernandez. "We have a real balance of theme park, independent, and home haunts this year."

This year's title sponsor is Gantom Lighting & Controls, which manufactures the world's smallest intelligent spotlights for theme parks. Additional support is from Hauntpay and Froggy's Fog.

Content Partners:

Attractions Magazine, Creepy Kingdom, Freaks of HHN, HaunTopic Radio, Kevin Heimbach, Muse TV, OMNI Adventures, Scare Track, Sharp Productions, That Halloween Podcast, The Horror of Being Emily, The Scare Factor, Nick Pagliochini.

Details

Visit www.hauntedattractionnetwork.com

Featured Theme Parks

Dark Nights at Hersheypark

Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights Japan

Halloween Horror Nights Orlando

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort

Hong Kong Disneyland

Howl-O-Scream Tampa

Howl-O-Scream Orlando

Howl-O-Scream San Diego

Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney's California Adventure

Six Flags Fright Fest

Featured Haunted Houses include:

Bayville Scream Park (Long Island, NY)

DARK at Fort Edmonton Park (Edmonton, Canada)

Dark Hour Haunted House (Plano, TX)

Deadmonton (Edmonton, Canada)

Doncaster Fear Factory (Doncaster, UK)

Doom Haunted Attraction (Idaho Falls, ID)

Evil Intentions (Elgin, IL)

Fear Factory (Salt Lake City, UT)

Field of Screams (Mountville, PA)

Hanna Haunted Acres (Indianapolis, IN)

Haunted Overload (Lee, NH)

Hundred Acres Manor (Pittsburgh, PA)

Hush Haunted Attraction (Westland, MI)

Lake Hickory Haunts (Hickory, NC)

Markoff's Haunted Forest (Dickerson, MD)

Mortem Manor (Kissimmee, FL)

Nightmares on the Rogue (Medford, OR)

Reaper's Revenge (Scranton, PA)

Sacramento Scream Park (Sacramento, CA)

Scarehouse (Pittsburgh, PA)

Shaqtoberfest (Long Beach, CA)

Sir Henry's Haunted Trail (Plant City, FL)

Stanley Haus (Aliso Viejo, CA)

Spooky World (Warrington, UK)

Terror in the Corn (Denver, CO)

Terror Isle (Lee, NH)

Terror Roulette (South Barrington, IL)

Terror Vault (San Francisco, CA)

The Vault of Souls (Tampa, FL)

Wicker Manor (Denver, CO)

Woods of Terror (Greensboro, NC)

