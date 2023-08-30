Open Education: Leading Global English-Learning Platform Open English Successfully Grows Its Revenue 7x YoY in the Middle East

After enrolling more than 2 million students to date in the Americas, Open English has successfully expanded to the Middle East, following its acquisition of Turkey-based learning platform English Ninjas.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Open English, the leading English-learning platform in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market, has demonstrated quick business success in the Turkish market following its 2021 acquisition of Turkey-based learning platform English Ninjas. To date, the company has enrolled more than 20,000 students in Turkey and has more than 300 enterprise clients, including multinational food-product corporation Danone, American technology company Corning, and tire manufacturer Prometeon.

Open English expanded its business to the Middle East after more than 15 years of primarily serving clients in Latin America and the US Hispanic Market. Its launch in Turkey highlighted a need for the service. The company is disrupting the brick-and-mortar language-learning market with a proprietary technology platform that offers unlimited, 24/7 access to live classes with native English-speaking teachers. Open English demonstrated an ability to scale quickly in the region, reporting an almost 7x increase in revenue in the region, from the first half of 2022 to the same period in 2023, and a 100% growth in enrollments from 2022 to 2023.

"We have achieved significant growth in a short time in Turkey. This shows that there is a clear need in Turkey's population to learn English and Open English is helping to meet this need. Given the success we've had and what we have learned doing business in the region, we plan to expand our services to other Middle Eastern countries in the near future," explains Ali Servet Eyuboglu, Vice President EMEA and APAC.

The demand is clear: there is a need to learn English in this region. Within the European Union, foreign language fluency is perceived to be considerably important for employability. According to a Europe-wide survey, almost 50 percent of employers with an international business consider multilingualism to be the most important skill for the future*.

