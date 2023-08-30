Global Baby Car Seat Market to Exhibit a Robust CAGR of 6.46% and Garner USD 9,737.6 Million in Revenue by 2030, Driven by Increasing Product Significance and High Focus on Child Safety During Travel, States Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Kings Research, the global Baby Car Seat Market size was recorded at USD 5,961.0 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 9,737.6 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This growth can be attributed to several key factors, including increasing consumer awareness about product benefits.

A baby car seat is specially designed to offer newborns, toddlers, and young children the best possible protection and safety when they travel by car. The market offers a wide range of car seat models, each of which caters to a baby's developmental stage and growth milestones.

Trending Now: Launch of Two Innovative Car Seats by Maxi-Cosi® at ABC Kids Expo

May 2023 - The world's leading manufacturer of juvenile products, Dorel Juvenile USA, a division of Dorel Industries, introduced two new Maxi-Cosi car seats on the show floor at the 19th annual ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas. These new launches broadened the brand's range of infant and convertible car seats by adding products that make it easier and more comfortable for families to travel on a daily basis.

Competitive Landscape

Leading market participants in the baby car seat industry are concentrating on extending their reach by offering competitive pricing in the marketplace. Moreover, significant investments in R&D activities are driving the implementation of new technologies and advancements in baby car seats.

For instance, Diono's Radian@ 3QXT® FirstClass'M SafePlus was honored for its design and safety features in 2022 when it received two National Parenting Product Awards.

Major businesses in the global baby car seat market include

Graco Children's Products Inc.

Dorel Juvenile

mothercare in limited

Artsana S.p.A.

Baby Trend

BubbleBum Booster Seats

Evenflo Company, Inc.

COMBI BABY PRODUCTS MALAYSIA

The global Baby Car Seat Market is segmented as:

By Seat Type

Infant

Convertibles

Booster

Combination

Integration of Safety Features in Infant Car Seats to Gain Traction

The infant segment is anticipated to lead the global baby car seat market, recording a valuation of USD 3,943.71 million by 2030. This growth is likely to be driven by the expanding population of individuals who choose to travel or commute by road with infants.

As infants' neck and bone joints are not fully developed, they are highly susceptible to severe injuries in the event of sudden braking or accidents. Thus, it is crucial to provide infants with the utmost protection and utilize top-quality seats specifically designed for their safety.

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Availability of Diverse Products at Hypermarkets/Supermarkets to Boost Sales

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is anticipated to dominate the global baby car seat market, accounting for USD 4,330.5 million in revenue by 2030. This dominance is propelled by the increased access to a variety of products offered to customers, who have the convenience of choosing from a wide range of options available under a single roof. In comparison to specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets provide a wider variety of products from various manufacturers, which is supporting segment growth substantially.

Market Growth Expected as Awareness of Commute Risks Increases

As people are increasingly becoming aware of the dangers of poor or incorrect vehicle safety during commuting, there is an increase in the demand for baby car seats. The improper use or underuse of such safety devices contributes to a significant number of motor vehicle accidents. Children between the ages of one and fourteen have been found to be more susceptible to the dangers arising from traffic accidents, which are the main cause of fatalities in this group. These factors emphasize how vital it is to take proper precautions to reduce the hazards associated with road travel and improve kid transportation safety.

Rising Demand for Child Safety Products in Europe to Drive Product Adoption

Europe is forecast to emerge as the leading market for baby car seats throughout the projected period, registering a significant valuation of USD 3,580.3 million by 2030. This growth is majorly attributable to multiple factors including growing consumer awareness of the need for child safety, an increase in accidents necessitating safety precautions, and the adoption of safety products and programs for children.

In recent years, Germany has emerged as the leading contributor in terms of revenue. Some key drivers for this growth are the existence of regulations and laws aimed at ensuring the security of child seats, which have become a prominent factor driving market growth. The need for rigorous regulations and high product standards has been further emphasized by the rise in traffic accidents and fatalities, fueling market growth in the region.

Strong Growth Expected in APAC Due to Favorable Government Initiatives

Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly throughout the study timeframe, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 8.69% by 2030. The demand for baby car seats in the region is expected to surge on account of several factors, such as increased awareness among travelers about child safety, the implementation of governmental road safety programs and laws, and the development of manufacturing units within the region's infrastructure.

