DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Factsheet

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Factsheet 30-Aug-2023 / 16:26 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (the "Company") LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Factsheet The Company announces that its factsheet as at 31 July 2023 is now available to view and download on the Company's website at: https://www.chelvertonam.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Chelverton-UK-Dividend-Trust-PLC-Factsheet-July-2023.pdf Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited Company Secretary Tel: 01245 398950 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 268220 EQS News ID: 1715323 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1715323&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2023 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)