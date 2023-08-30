Anzeige
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Dow Jones News
30.08.2023 | 17:58
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Factsheet

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Factsheet 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Factsheet 
30-Aug-2023 / 16:26 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
(the "Company") 
 
 
LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Factsheet 
The Company announces that its factsheet as at 31 July 2023 is now available to view and download on the Company's 
website at: 
https://www.chelvertonam.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Chelverton-UK-Dividend-Trust-PLC-Factsheet-July-2023.pdf 
 
Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 
Company Secretary 
Tel: 01245 398950 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  268220 
EQS News ID:  1715323 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1715323&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2023 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)

