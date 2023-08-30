Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023
WKN: A3D34Y | ISIN: NO0012785098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AI1
Frankfurt
30.08.23
08:08 Uhr
0,535 Euro
+0,020
+3,88 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2023 | 17:58
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Half-Year 2023 Results

Awilco Drilling PLC reports no contract revenue in the first half 2023, EBITDA loss of USD 11.2 million and a net loss of USD 11.1 million.

Please see attached for the Half-Year 2023 report.

A digital presentation will be held tomorrow, Thursday 31 August 2023, at 13:00 UK timeprior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

To join the digital meeting, please click this linkor copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MmNkMmVmMTktNTVlNC00NTk0LTljOGMtODVkNzJmZTgxMWRl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7B%22Tid%22%3A%2213406330-ee57-43ad-9fa7-ea6e572899d4%22%2C%22Oid%22%3A%22458b2508-72ce-45ca-8967-b3180623e08e%22%2C%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3Atrue%2C%22role%22%3A%22a%22%7D&btype=a&role=a

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

Aberdeen, 30 August 2023

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR 1H 2023 report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/64a440d8-15a7-415e-96d5-233e9deb7824)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
