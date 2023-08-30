Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Basel, Switzerland, 30 August 2023. Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (SIX: KNRS) ("Kinarus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases, today published its unaudited first-half 2023 consolidated financial results for the period ending 30 June 2023.
First-Half 2023 Financial Results[1]
[1] The interim condensed consolidated financial statements 2022 only include one month of profit and loss, due to timing of the reverse takeover of Perfect Holding Ltd by Kinarus, whereas the interim consolidated financial statements 2023 include six months of Kinarus.
Unaudited consolidated income statement (in TCHF)
Unaudited consolidated balance sheet (in TCHF)
Legal disclaimer
THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF KINARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO BE DISTRIBUTED.
End of Inside Information
1715349 30-Aug-2023 CET/CEST