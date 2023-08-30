Regulatory News:

The Maurel Prom Group (Paris:MAU) informs that the current situation in Gabon does not affect the safety of the employees of its Gabonese subsidiary.

On-site activities are proceeding normally, with no impact on production.

In addition, the process of acquisition of Assala Energy by the M&P Group, whose share purchase agreement was signed on August 15, 2023, is continuing. The Transaction still remains subject to various approvals, including from the Republic of Gabon and CEMAC (Communauté Economique et Monétaire de l'Afrique Centrale) merger control clearance.

For information, Assala Energy's activities and production are also unaffected by recent events.

Français English pieds cubes pc cf cubic feet millions de pieds cubes par jour Mpc/j mmcfd million cubic feet per day milliards de pieds cubes Gpc bcf billion cubic feet baril B bbl barrel barils d'huile par jour b/j bopd barrels of oil per day millions de barils Mb mmbbls million barrels barils équivalent pétrole bep boe barrels of oil equivalent barils équivalent pétrole par jour bep/j boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day millions de barils équivalent pétrole Mbep mmboe million barrels of oil equivalent

For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forecasts contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830682009/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations/Media relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53/+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu