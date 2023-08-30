MangoApps Bolsters Customer Confidence With ISO 27001 Certification

With the addition of the ISO 27001:2022 certification, MangoApps further substantiates its leadership as the most secure unified employee communications and engagement platform.

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / MangoApps, the leading unified employee hub for modern intranet, communications and engagement, announced that it has received ISO 27001:2022 certification. As a result, MangoApps remains the only FedRamp ATO, HITRUST, ISO-27001, and SOC 2 Type II certified unified digital hub for employee communications and engagement.





Security is a core value of MangoApps. Throughout its history, the company has prioritized stringent security measures to mitigate data breaches and unauthorized access. With customers in regulated industries, this certification strengthens efforts to provide the most secure digital workplace platform.

"We are excited to achieve yet another significant milestone in our commitment to information security and compliance," says Sameer Malhotra, Associate Director of Information Security and Compliance at MangoApps. "By deploying the highest level of encryption possible, alongside multi-factor authentication, access controls, regular security audits, reliable AWS cloud infrastructure, and the latest automation tools, we're able to ensure that our customers' data remains confidential, intact and available only to authorized personnel."

To obtain the ISO 27001 certification, MangoApps underwent a rigorous audit process that included:

Gap Analysis: An assessment of MangoApps' security controls, focusing on resilience, data security, privacy, and application security. Risk Assessment: Evaluations considering data security, privacy, and application security. Documentation: Development of policies, procedures, and controls that address ISO 27001 requirements. Employee Training: Programs to educate MangoApps employees about the importance of security. Continuous Improvement: Regular audits and assessments to monitor the security management system and identify opportunities for improvement.

This focus on security is one of the core reasons MangoApps stands alone in the market, as Carolina Vega Rivas, the Membership Engagement Specialist at Civicus mentioned in a case study, "We tested a bunch of different platforms and decided to move forward with MangoApps because it offers a lot more functionalities and fulfills our members' security needs."

About MangoApps

At MangoApps, our goal is a world where all employees, whether office-based or frontline, are engaged, efficient, and fulfilled. Our unified platform is an all-in-one solution that redefines the work experience and provides consistency and rich engagement for employees no matter where they are. With a 15-year history, MangoApps is trusted by companies all over the world and in various industries for modern intranet, employee communications and employee engagement solutions. Rethink the employee experience at www.mangoapps.com.

