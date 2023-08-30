Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
WKN: A2P1UZ | ISIN: US68902V1070 | Ticker-Symbol: 4PG
Tradegate
30.08.23
13:17 Uhr
78,88 Euro
+0,32
+0,41 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2023 | 21:50
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Otis Worldwide: Woman on the Rise: Otis Colleagues Recognized by Paradigm for Parity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Courtney Dornell, Executive Director, Otis Americas Marketing & Sales, and Magnolia Ochoa, Commercial Director, Otis Mexico & Central America, have been named Woman on the Rise award recipients by Paradigm for Parity® (P4P).

Otis Worldwide, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Press release picture

This annual award celebrates women who are breaking barriers in corporate leadership and promoting gender parity and racial equality in the workforce.

This year's nominees "not only excel in their day jobs," said P4P CEO Sandra Quinn, "but also, by example, promote diversity and inclusion and support a culture where all employees can show up, bring their authentic selves, and thrive."

This year's Woman on the Rise class includes approximately 25 recipients, all of which were nominated by their sponsors, mentors or colleagues for their influential achievements.

In 2020, Otis became the first in the vertical transportation industry to join the P4P coalition, pledging its commitment to achieve gender parity in its executive ranks by 2030. Through the end of 2022, 39.2% of Otis executives were female; an increase of 3.2 points from 2021.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/778793/Woman-on-the-Rise-Otis-Colleagues-Recognized-by-Paradigm-for-Parity

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
