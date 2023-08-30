Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.: Shareholders of Patterson-UTI Energy and NexTier Oilfield Solutions Approve Merger of Equals

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) ("Patterson-UTI") and NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) ("NexTier") today announced that, at separate special meetings held earlier today, both companies' shareholders voted in favor of all proposals necessary for the closing of the previously announced all-stock merger of equals transaction.

Andy Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer of Patterson-UTI, commented, "We are pleased with the overwhelming support of shareholders for our pending transaction with NexTier. Today's shareholder approval is an important milestone in the process of bringing together our complementary organizations. We look forward to closing the transaction and creating a leading drilling and completions provider."

Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer of NexTier, added, "We appreciate that our shareholders recognize the significant value of this transaction and the compelling upside potential of the combined NexTier and Patterson-UTI platform. We look forward to uniting the talent and expertise of our teams to unlock the considerable opportunities ahead for our shareholders and customers."

At the special meeting of Patterson-UTI stockholders held today, more than 93 percent of the outstanding shares of Patterson-UTI common stock were represented, and more than 99 percent of the votes cast were in favor of the merger-related proposals. At the NexTier special meeting of stockholders also held today, more than 90 percent of the outstanding shares of NexTier common stock were represented, and more than 97 percent of the votes cast were in favor of the merger-related proposals.

Patterson-UTI and NexTier will each file the final vote results for their respective special meetings on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The merger remains subject to satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to close on September 1, 2023.

Under the terms of the previously announced merger agreement, NexTier shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7520 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock for each share of NexTier common stock owned.

About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

