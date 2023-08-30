Cadence Design Systems: Neurinnov Is Transforming Tetraplegic Patient Care With Cadence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Cadence Design Systems

We are excited to share the latest developments from Neurinnov, a company working to restore hand movements for patients with complete tetraplegia following high-level spinal cord injury. Neurinnov's first clinical indication is focused on restoring hand grasping for quadriplegic patients, with the goal of giving them back autonomy by enabling them to manipulate objects and perform daily activities.

One of the main challenges in developing this technology is that each patient is unique, so the technology and settings must be personalized for each individual. Additionally, the solution must be easy for surgeons to implant to make the surgery as fast and efficient as possible. Neurinnov is working hard to address both of these challenges.

Last year, Neurinnov began production of their technology and is now around 60% complete with industrialization. The key component of their implantable device is an integrated circuit that was designed using Cadence tools. The team at Neurinnov chose to work with Cadence because they had experience with the software and knew it would be up to the task of developing the complex circuitry needed for selective stimulation of the nerves.

To achieve selective stimulation of the nerves, Neurinnov needs high-level technology and a dedicated circuit that can focus the currents and shape them in 3D with complex waveforms. ASIC development is the only way to achieve this, and Cadence is the critical software used to develop the ASIC and surrounding components. The result is an efficient, small, and energy-efficient system that meets the high standards of safety and reliability required for medical devices.

Throughout the design and development process, Neurinnov uses Cadence tools for RTL coding, digital schematic input, synthesis, and place and route with Virtuoso Design Platform, Virtuoso Digital Implementation, and full-chip analog/mixed-signal simulation. By restoring movement to the hands, Neurinnov hopes to give patients some autonomy and reduce their dependence on caregivers for daily activities. Learn more about how Neurinnov is transforming tetraplegic patient care with Cadence.

"Designed with Cadence" is a series of videos that showcases creative products and technologies that are accelerating industry innovation using Cadence tools and solutions. For more Designed with Cadence videos, check out the Cadence website and YouTube channel.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cadence Design Systems on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cadence Design Systems

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cadence-design-systems

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Cadence Design Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778826/Neurinnov-Is-Transforming-Tetraplegic-Patient-Care-With-Cadence