Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXU7 | ISIN: US63884N1081 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.08.23
22:00 Uhr
6,270 US-Dollar
-0,115
-1,80 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
NATURA &CO HOLDING SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATURA &CO HOLDING SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.08.2023 | 23:48
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Natura &Co closes sale of Aesop

US$2.58 billion transaction will strengthen the Group's balance sheet

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura &Co (NYSE - NTCO; B3 - NTCO3) announces that it has completed the sale of Aesop to L'Oréal for a final enterprise value of US$2.58 billion after obtaining all customary regulatory approvals.

The transaction, initially announced on April 3, 2023, will allow Natura &Co to strengthen its balance sheet and focus on its strategic priorities, notably accelerating the integration of the Natura and Avon brands in Latin America, further optimizing Avon International's footprint and continuing to strengthen The Body Shop's business.

Fabio Barbosa, Chief Executive Officer of Natura &Co, declared: "Under the stewardship of Natura &Co, Aesop reached new heights, expanding the brand's presence across the globe. In its constant striving for excellence, it also enhanced its sustainability practices. We feel immense gratitude and deep respect for its management and teams and will always hold the company close to our hearts. We wish Aesop all the best for the next chapter as part of the L'Oréal Groupe."

Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal Groupe, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Aesop to the L'Oréal Groupe family and thank Natura &Co for its guardianship over the years. A much-loved and distinctive brand, as part of L'Oréal Luxe, we look forward to bringing Aesop's avant-garde take on beauty to more consumers around the world, and help the brand realize its true potential on the global stage."

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co is a global purpose-driven, group uniting Natura, Avon, and The Body Shop. We connect more than 200 million clients worldwide, engaging them through 7 million dedicated Consultants and Representatives, 2,000 stores and franchises, and 30,000 employees.

We believe in promoting real positive economic, social, and environmental impact. We believe that the world does not need another big company. The world needs symbols of change capable of blazing new trails and inspiring others to follow. We believe in the power of cooperation, co-creation, and collaboration for a better way of living and doing business.

We are Natura &Co.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natura-co-closes-sale-of-aesop-301914218.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.