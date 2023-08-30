Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - ICEBERG Financial, a globally recognized investment consultancy firm, is thrilled to announce its recent expansion in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. As a part of the company's strategic decision in late 2022 to broaden its reach, an administrative office was inaugurated on 04 April 2023 in the bustling district of Barsha One, Dubai. The move saw a significant portion of ICEBERG Financial's administrative team relocate Singapore administrative office to this prime location, further deepening the firm's commitment to the region.

Today, just three months post-establishment of the Dubai office, ICEBERG Financial is marking another significant milestone. Having successfully onboarded its HR Manager as part of the first round of its hiring initiative in the MENA region, the firm stands poised to serve interested parties from September 9th. Those enthusiastic about joining hands with ICEBERG Financial are invited to partake in this transformative journey, as the company charts an unprecedented course in the regional investment landscape.



Furthermore, as a part of this ambitious expansion, selected participants will help growing our clientele at our concierge desks and management offices throughout the MENA region. This initiative reaffirms ICEBERG Financial's dedication to providing top-tier, localized service to its partners and clients.

ICEBERG Financial's expansion is not simply a testament to the company's growth trajectory, but also a reflection of the burgeoning economic opportunities observed in the MENA region. The decision to grow the team in this part of the world is underpinned by several factors:

Economic Resilience: Despite global economic volatilities, the MENA region has demonstrated a resilient economic landscape. Particularly, the UAE, with its investor-friendly environment, has emerged as a hub for international businesses and is projected to experience sustainable economic growth.

Diversification Agenda: Many countries in the MENA region, especially the Gulf nations, are accelerating their diversification plans away from oil-reliance. This transition is opening avenues for investments in sectors such as technology, renewable energy, and tourism, areas where ICEBERG Financial sees immense potential.

Growing Investment Appetite: The region's high net-worth individuals, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional investors are progressively looking for lucrative investment avenues, both within the region and internationally. ICEBERG Financial, with its global expertise, is uniquely positioned to cater to this growing demand.

Interested parties are encouraged to connect with ICEBERG Financial's Dubai office from September 9th onwards. Together, let's navigate the intricate maze of investments, capitalizing on the unmatched potential that the MENA region has to offer.

Established as a beacon of financial advisory excellence, ICEBERG Financial is a premier investment consultancy firm with a global footprint. Headquartered in Dubai, the firm specializes in offering bespoke investment solutions, keeping clients' aspirations at the heart of every decision.

For further information, press inquiries, or to schedule interviews, please contact:

Media Contacts:

Name: Public Relation (Sarah Travis)

Website: https://iceberg.financial/

Business Email: pr@iceberg.financial

