Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in commercial and community solar, announces a grant of securities and board committee appointments.

Effective August 25, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors granted a total of 120,000 Performance Share Units ("PSUs"), 180,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs"), 370,000 Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") and 100,000 options to various Officers, Directors, and Senior Management of the Company. The DSUs and RSUs vest after one year, the Options and PSUs vest no earlier than one year from date of issue. The shares in the Company related to the PSUs are awarded based on meeting certain performance metrics associated with fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025, and those performance metrics have been established such that the number of shares awarded can range from 0% to 150%.

In addition, on August 23, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors appointed Nick Blitterswyk as Chair of the Company's Board of Directors, Stephen Blum as Lead Independent Director, Jian Yang as Chair of Audit Committee, and Chris Asimakis as Chair of the Governance, Nominating, and Compensation Committee, together with approving the composition of each of these Committees of the Board.

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar and battery storage projects. Our distributed energy solutions deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 500MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

For more information, contact UGE:

Nick Blitterswyk - investors@ugei.com or +1 917 720 5685.

