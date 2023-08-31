Anzeige
Dow Jones News
31.08.2023 | 03:31
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leon Inspection's Resilient and Steady Business Delivered over 50% Profit in 2023 Interim Results

Leon Inspection's Resilient and Steady Business Delivered over 50% Profit in 2023 Interim Results 
 
[Hong Kong-30, August 2023] The reputable international inspection and testing company, China Leon Inspection Holding 
Limited ("Leon Inspection" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")(Stock code: 1586.HK) is 
pleased to announce that, in the first half year of 2023, by fully capturing the booming TIC market and riding on the 
advantage of the Group's leadership in various segments, the Group achieved high-quality development with steady 
progress. 
 
High-speed profit growth and outstanding capability in shareholder return with stable cash dividend policy 
For the six months ended 30 June 2022(the "Period"), the Company recorded revenue of HKUSD505.4 million, representing a 
year-on-year increase of 17.0%; profit for the Period reached HKUSD68.5 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 
50.2%; profit attributable to owners of the Company recorded HKUSD48.3 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 
34.9%. The company delivered a strong financial position, low gearing ratio, and sufficient cash reserve of HKUSD213.8 
million in Cash and cash equivalents. The Group continued its cash dividend policy during the year and has declared an 
interim dividend of HKUSD0.0269 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2023. The dividend payout ratio in the 2023 
interim is 30.0%, demonstrating an outstanding capability in shareholder return. 
 
Focus on the industrial innovation of TIC technology and the building of digital and intelligent platform for energy 
testing 
The Group continues to expand its professional service capacity, strengthen the platform capacity building, and enhance 
its laboratory layout. Meanwhile, the Group steps up its proprietary R&D investment and continues to empower businesses 
through technology such as standardization, informatization, and intellectualization, actively building the digital and 
intelligent platform for energy testing and leading the innovation of inspection and testing technology in the 
industry, thereby enhancing efficient and superior service quality and better serving the key industry leaders. During 
the Period, the China National Coal Association conducted a scientific and technological achievement appraisal on the " 
development and application of intelligent coal inspection technology" project completed by Leon Inspection, and 
awarded that the overall results of the project reached the international leading level, successfully realizing the 
automation, standardization and intelligence of the whole process of coal sampling, sample preparation and testing. 
 
ESG business continued to make progress and actively assisted in the green and low-carbon transition of the energy 
industry 
Led by the "ESG-oriented development", the Company's three major ESG business divisions, namely clean energy, 
environment protection and climate change, continued to gain momentum, driving the overall growth of revenue. Details 
of business progress of the segments are set out below: 
 
Clean energy business: We also actively explored renewable energy testing and application of new technologies, and 
continued to strengthen research cooperation with national top universities and research institutes, achieving 
significant achievements. In addition, the Company accurately captured industry opportunities and stepped up efforts to 
develop new services in the field of renewable energy, becoming the first third-party TIC institution to cooperate with 
the Institute of Electrical Engineering Chinese Academy of Sciences for participating in the inspection of photothermal 
power generation. 
 
Environmental protection business: Our environmental protection business continued to gain momentum, and we further 
strengthened our environmental protection service offerings through leakage detection and repair ("LDAR") services, 
which play a major role in the low-carbon transition and serve as a critical component to achieve carbon neutrality 
objectives. Under the Company's accelerated business regional layout in the early stage, the strategic effect has borne 
remarkable fruits. Driven by the new industry policies, the performance of the segment has achieved rapid growth. 
 
Climate change business: The Group served the carbon emission reduction mechanism consulting projects of leading 
enterprises in the oil and gas industry, and entered into framework cooperation agreements with domestic leading 
forestry management enterprises and mobility industry leaders, to actively support the low-carbon transition and 
sustainable development of the industry. In addition, the Group's internal expert was officially approved by the United 
Nations global A6.4 carbon emission reduction mechanism supervisory authority as a member of the institutional 
methodology expert group, thereby we will observe and participate in the formulation of the A6.4 mechanism rules more 
closely, get deeper insight into the global emission reduction mechanism market, further greatly enhance the brand 
credibility and influence of the Company among customers and the government, and lead the innovation and development of 
the industry. 
 
 
Mr. Yang Rongbing, executive director and vice chairman of China Leon Inspection Holding Limited stated that: Recently, 
the Company became the designated inspection institution for copper, aluminum and zinc metal futures of the Shanghai 
Futures Exchange, the authorized inspection institution for international copper futures of the Shanghai International 
Energy Exchange and the designated quality inspection institution for coking coal, coke and iron ore of Dalian 
Commodity Exchange. The Company's international reputation as a world-renowned third-party quality assurance service 
provider and rich experience in the bulk commodity inspection business as well as the brand credibility had been highly 
recognised by the market. In addition, the Company has been awarded "Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion" by Forbes, the 
internationally renowned financial magazine, for three consecutive years. The Company is highly recognized by the 
market for its excellent governance, operational capabilities, and strong business performance. By thoroughly 
implementing its long-term vision of sustainable development, the Group will further strengthen its strong brand 
advantage and solid operation capability, actively expand related business in the global TIC markets, leverage the 
unique advantages and enhance synergies, and further consolidate our leading position in niche markets, thereby 
striving to bring longer-term and better returns to shareholders. 
 
 
About China Leon Inspection Holding Limited 
China Leon Inspection Holding Limited (stock code: 1586. HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in 
2016. The Company is China's first international leading inspection and testing company listed in Hong Kong, focusing 
on integrated solutions for climate change and green and low-carbon sustainable development. The Company provides 
global industry leaders with a wide range of one-stop services in testing, and inspection, as well as technical and 
consulting services around the clock, focusing on four key areas, namely commodity services, clean energy, 
environmental protection and climate change, empowering global industry leaders to achieve ecofriendly and low-carbon 
transformation. It is the pioneer in the Chinese TIC listed companies to fast complete a global network expanding its 
presence from major trading ports and hub cities in the Asia Pacific region to emerging markets in South America and 
Africa serves, and comprises 70 branches and professional laboratories globally. 
 
ESG-oriented development is a key priority for the Company's "2+X" development strategy. Through the three main 
implementation dimensions of (1) ESG-Friendly+; (2) ESG+; and (3)ESG+-Focused , we have achieved our ESG development 
strategies, fulfilled our corporate social responsibility, and contributed to the green and low-carbon transition of 
the industry. 
 
 
 
 
File: Leon Inspection's Resilient and Steady Business Delivered over 50% Profit in 2023 Interim Results 
31/08/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1715331&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2023 21:00 ET (01:00 GMT)

