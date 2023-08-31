Paramount: GLOBAL AWARD-WINNING SUPERSTAR JESSIE J TO HOST AND PERFORM AT NICKELODEON'S KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS ABU DHABI 2023

MANAL SET TO PERFORM AT THE BIGGEST AND SLIMIEST PARTY FOR FAMILIES

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced that global award-winning British star Jessie J will host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2023, taking place on Saturday 16, September, at Etihad Arena. Moroccan singer-songwriter urban pop artist Manal will also take the stage at the biggest and slimiest party of the year for families.

With over 1.5 billion streams, countless gold and platinum certifications, and 23 million record sales to date, the singer's voice will now ring out in Abu Dhabi. Known for her soulful voice and pop tracks, Jessie J is globally known for hits like "Price Tag" and "Flashlight," showcasing her powerful vocals and catchy tunes. With a distinct style and empowering messages, she has received numerous music industry awards throughout her career, including the prestigious BRIT Award for "Critic's Choice".

"Hosting Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is such an exciting experience. I can't wait to perform and see who gets slimed," said pop star Jessie J. "We're going to have fun, see you all in Abu Dhabi!"

Manal is a Moroccan singer-songwriter urban pop artist. Inspired by an eclectic mix of styles, she is best known for her contemporary interpretation of Arabic music. Challenging convention and subverting expectation, she is a unique musical voice in the modern Arabic landscape.

As kids celebrate their favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more, they will enjoy a great lineup of talented artists such as the global award-winning group Now United, Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter and composer Elyanna, top Saudi artist Bader Al-Shuaibi and Jordanian singer-songwriter Issam Alnajjar who will take the stage at the biggest and slimiest party of the year for families. Social media star and content creator Ossy Marwah will be the co-host of a party packed with family fun, unexpected moments, and more surprises than ever!

Fans can vote across 16 categories on Nickelodeon's digital site https://kca.nickelodeonarabia.com and on Instagram using the hashtag of their favorite nominee.

The show will premiere on Nickelodeon MENA and will be aired on Nickelodeon channels worldwide.

2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Abu Dhabi is a Paramount production in partnership with Blink Experience and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

Tickets for Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2023 are on sale at www.etihadarena.ae.

Stay up to date on all Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2023 news through social media on Facebook, Instagram and following the official hashtags KidsChoiceAwardsAD , KCAAD2023, KCA, NickelodeonArabia, InAbuDhabi.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fueling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organizations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

About Etihad Arena

Etihad Arena is the UAE's landmark of entertainment, the region's largest multi-purpose indoor arena set on the stunning waterfront of Yas Bay, offering world-class event space and hospitality. Designed with sustainability at its core, the venue offers a dynamic event space that can be easily transformed to host a variety of events including large-scale international concerts, sports games, corporate events, private functions, and local community celebrations. Owned by Miral Asset Management and operated by Flash Entertainment, Etihad Arena is proudly positioned on Yas Island, the Middle East's premier leisure and entertainment destination, and will enhance Abu Dhabi's position as a global entertainment hub. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is the proud naming rights partner for Etihad Arena. Over the years to come, Etihad will fly many of the world-class entertainment acts and guests to the venue.

About Blink Experience

Blink Experience is a homegrown, globally connected, experiential hub that prides itself on its creativity and innovation. With a growing network, they have feet on the ground in 6 markets covering the Middle East and Europe and counting, while working daily with brands that range from niche local markets to international household names. From humble roots in 2003, they have expanded their service offerings to deliver game changing end-to-end work from Entertainment Events, Cultural Events, Sports Events, Motorsports Events, Activations, and Festivals, to many others. Housing +150 subject matter experts, who are often references in their field, they innovate and execute live events, campaign strategies, creative design, and digital engagement that is Made in Tomorrow!

