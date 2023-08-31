Statkraft AS: Statkraft strengthens repowering position with second Breeze series wind farm acquisition

(Oslo, 31 August 2023) -- Statkraft, Europe's largest generator of renewable energy, has acquired a wind power portfolio from Breeze Two Energy in Germany and France, growing its repowering portfolio with 337 MW and 39 wind farms.



Statkraft has added 39 wind farms in operation to its European onshore wind power portfolio in an acquisition that mirrors the first of its kind for the company from 2021. 35 of the assets are based in Germany and four are in France. The aim is to optimise the operation of the wind farms and eventually replace the old turbines with new, more efficient ones. Increasing the capacity while re-using parts of the existing infrastructure is one of the most sustainable ways to deliver growth in renewable energy.

The move to add to the existing portfolio in both countries is part of Statkraft's ambition to accelerate its growth rate in wind, solar, and battery storage in its established markets to reach an annual development rate of 4 GW by 2030.

The wind farms that are part of this acquisition are in very windy locations. Since their construction 15 to 21 years ago, turbine technology has significantly progressed, and most of the sites have a large repowering potential.

"We're excited by the opportunity to use our considerable experience to extend the lifetime of these wind farms. Replacing old turbines with new, more efficient ones can double the energy output of the sites, contributing to the energy transition in Europe," says Barbara Flesche, EVP Europe at Statkraft.

"Our experience delivering competitive operations and maintenance at scale makes Statkraft the right owner to facilitate the required lifetime extension and repowering and continue to generate renewable wind power from these sites," she adds.

The acquired wind power portfolio in Germany consists of 35 wind farms (165 turbines) with an installed capacity of 310 MW located across Germany. Statkraft's wind power capacity in the country is doubled by this acquisition, placing the company among the ten largest wind power operators in Germany.

In France, the wind power portfolio consists of 4 wind farms (20 turbines) with an installed capacity of 27 MW, nearly doubling Statkraft's wind power capacity in France.

The purchase price for the portfolio was NOK 4.7 billion.



