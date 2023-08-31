Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023
WKN: A115DY | ISIN: NL0010773842 | Ticker-Symbol: 2NN
Tradegate
31.08.23
09:45 Uhr
36,180 Euro
-0,960
-2,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACHETER-LOUER.FR SA0,0000,00 %
ADOMOS SA0,0000,00 %
CONFORMIS INC2,0350,00 %
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC1.880,00-0,63 %
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC48,400-0,41 %
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC10,005+3,92 %
NHOA SA0,9840,00 %
NN GROUP NV36,180-2,58 %
STANDARD SUPPLY AS0,4740,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.