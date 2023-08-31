ZINZINO AB (PUBL): INTERIM REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2023

ZINZINO ADJUSTS THE FULL-YEAR FORECAST AFTER ANOTHER VERY STRONG QUARTER

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The total revenues during the second quarter of 2023 amounted to SEK 407.9 (329.5) million, which corresponded to 24% (2%) growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The EBITDA result increased to SEK 53.7 (20.1) million for the quarter and the EBITDA margin increased to 13.2% (6.1%). The margin improvement was mainly achieved through changes in the sales mix, efficiencies and economies of scale. The good profitability during the first half of the year means that the board is now writing up the profit forecast for the full year 2023. The total revenues for the full year 2023 are now expected to be approximately SEK 1,700 (1,443) million, against the previously communicated SEK 1,500 - 1,600 million. The expected EBITDA margin for the full year 2023 is adjusted upwards from at least 7% to at least 9% instead.

APRIL-JUNE

The total revenues amounted to SEK 407.9 (329.5) million, which corresponded to a growth of 24% (2%)

The gross profit amounted to SEK 148.5 (105.5) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 36.4% (32.0%)

EBITDA amounted to 53.7 (20.1) mSEK and the EBITDA margin amounted to 13.2% (6.1%)

Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 46.3 (20.5) million

JANUARY-JUNE

Total revenues increased by 21% (1%) to SEK 801.6 (663.9) million

The gross profit amounted to SEK 279.2 (204.8) m and the gross profit margin amounted to 34.8% (30.8%)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 98.1 (45.8) million and the EBITDA margin to 12.2% (6.9%)

Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 111.3 (11.6) million

Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 200.9 (151.5) million

