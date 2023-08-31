Solegreen plans to deploy 210 MW/470 MWh of solar-plus-storage in Israel, through a project selected by the Israeli authorities in a 2020 tender. The facilities will sell power at ILS 0.1715 ($0.0459)/kWh.Solegreen said in a recent statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that it will start building nine solar-plus-storage projects with a combined capacity of 210 MW/470 MWh across different locations in Israel. The Israeli Electricity Authority selected the projects in a 2020 tender. The facilities will sell power at ILS 0.1745/kWh to Israel Electric Corp. However, the company said it might also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...