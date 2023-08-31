The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says that PV, onshore wind, concentrated solar power (CSP), bioenergy, and geothermal energy experienced substantial reductions in their levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) in 2022. IRENA says in its new "Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2022" report that the LCOE for large-scale PV facilities fell by 3% year on year in 2022 to $0.049/kWh. The report also indicates a 5% decline in the LCOE of onshore wind, dropping from $0.035/kWh to $0.033/kWh between 2021 and 2022. In contrast, the LCOE for new offshore wind projects increased by 2% in 2022, ...

