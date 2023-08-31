Public; Airwallex: Airwallex and Public partner to minimise FX costs for UK investors purchasing U.S.-based equities

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwallex , a leading global payments and financial platform for modern businesses, today announced its partnership with Public , a U.S.-based multi-asset investing platform, to minimise conversion costs for UK investors when purchasing U.S.-based equities on the Public app.

The news comes on the heels of Public's entry into the UK , the company's first expansion outside of the United States. With this launch, UK members can create a portfolio with over 5,000 U.S.-listed equities, benefit from low FX fees, and zero commission trading during U.S. stock market hours, all while accessing Public's deep data and insights.

Airwallex's financial infrastructure and global payment capabilities create a seamless investment journey for Public's customer base. Through Airwallex's API and developer toolkit, Public is able to create a frictionless experience for UK investors when they convert their GBP into USD in order to invest in U.S. stocks, providing a competitive edge for Public as it continues to grow its UK user base. Airwallex's integration has made it easier for UK members to access the US markets.

Ryan O'Holleran, Head of Enterprise Sales, EMEA at Airwallex, commented, "Access to a global investing platform levels the playing field for retail investors, and Airwallex's financial operating infrastructure enables businesses like Public to operate on a global scale. We're excited to be powering Public's UK app and further break down barriers for UK investors to access the U.S. market."

Speaking about this partnership, Dann Bibas, GM of International at Public, said, "Partnering with Airwallex has allowed Public to take the first step toward growing from a U.S.-based-investment platform to a global one, aligning with our mission of making public markets work for all people. Looking ahead, we're confident that Airwallex's suite of products across cross-border payments and FX will enable Public to support more investors in more places for a long time to come."

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, offering trusted solutions to manage everything from payments, treasury, and spend management to embedded finance. With our proprietary infrastructure, Airwallex takes the friction out of global payments and financial operations, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders. Proudly founded in Melbourne, Airwallex supports over 100,000 businesses globally and is trusted by brands such as Brex, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, SHEIN and many more. For more information, visit http://www.airwallex.com .

Airwallex (UK) Limited (Company No. 10103420) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (firm reference number 900876).

About Public

Public is an investing platform that allows everyone to invest in stocks, treasuries, ETFs, crypto, and alternative assets, like fine art and collectibles-all in one place. We help people be better investors with access to custom company metrics, live shows about the markets, and insights from a community of millions of investors, creators, and analysts. Learn more at www.public.com.

