Steakholder Foods Ltd.: Steakholder Foods Reports H1 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

In H1 2023, the company shifts into high gear with strategic B2B focus, groundbreaking commercial agreement, and major technological advancements.

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steakholder Foods Ltd. (Nasdaq: STKH), an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultivated meat industry, is pleased to provide a business update for the first half of 2023, including a summary of its successful advancements in funding, commercialization and technological capabilities, commercialization and more. In parallel, the company has reported its H1 2023 financial results.

Steakholder Foods' CEO, Arik Kaufman, commented: "With a fresh focus on a B2B model and our first multi-million-dollar commercial agreement with a GCC governmental body, Steakholder Foods is accelerating its path from R&D to commercialization. Further bolstered by significant new funding and key technological advancements, the company continues to establish itself as an innovator in the alternative protein sector."

H1 2023 and Up to Date Business Highlights

From R&D to Commercialization - Groundbreaking Agreement and New Funding:

Steakholder Foods took a monumental leap in H1 2023, signing its first ever multi-million-dollar agreement with a GCC governmental body. The agreement is expected to involve significant financial commitments and to open up lucrative markets for Steakholder Foods, and is expected to serve as a critical catalyst in accelerating Steakholder Foods' endeavors in research, development and commercialization. The Company also raised $12.5 million in two rounds of public offerings ( $6.5 million in January 2023, and $6 million in July 2023 ) to fuel further development, commercialization, and other corporate goals.

Major Technology Advancements:

In the first half of 2023, Steakholder Foods 3D-bioprinted the world's first ready-to-cook cultivated fish. This achievement not only established Steakholder Foods as a pioneer in the cultivated meat space but also signaled its readiness for various collaborative opportunities, especially in bio-ink customization.

Additionally, the company announced a major printer upgrade that has substantially enhanced its production capabilities. The new upgrade allows for faster printing speeds, increased reliability, and the ability to create more intricate designs, all with a view to ensuring a stronger competitive edge in the market.

Government and Industry Recognition:

The Company received high-profile validation by hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reviewed Steakholder Foods' innovative technology first-hand and enthusiastically tasted the results, before joining in a roundtable discussion that the Company hosted with foodtech industry leaders, academics, and government representatives.

H1 2023 Financial Results Summary:

R&D expenses reached $3.4 million in H1 2023, compared to $3 million in H1 2022, reflecting an expansion of investment in Steakholder Foods' research and development capabilities.

reached $3.4 million in H1 2023, compared to $3 million in H1 2022, reflecting an expansion of investment in Steakholder Foods' research and development capabilities. Operating loss reached $6.8 million in H1 2023, compared to $8.2 million in H1 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in general and administration expenses.

reached $6.8 million in H1 2023, compared to $8.2 million in H1 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in general and administration expenses. Loss from continuing operations was $7.0 million in H1 2023, or $0.038 per ordinary share, compared to $7.2 million and $0.057 per ordinary share in H1 2022.

was $7.0 million in H1 2023, or $0.038 per ordinary share, compared to $7.2 million and $0.057 per ordinary share in H1 2022. Cash flow used in operating activities was $7.7 million in H1 2023, compared to $7.4 million in H1 2022.

used in operating activities was $7.7 million in H1 2023, compared to $7.4 million in H1 2022. Cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2023 were $3.9 million, compared to $6.3 million as of year-end 2022. Pro forma to our capital raise in July 2023 and net of associated fees, our cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2023 were $9.4 million .

as of June 30, 2023 were $3.9 million, compared to $6.3 million as of year-end 2022. Pro forma to our capital raise in July 2023 and net of associated fees, our cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2023 were $9.4 million . Non-current assets as of June 30, 2023 amounted to $6.3 million, compared to $8.2 million as of year-end 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in the fair value of an asset deriving from a debt arrangement to which we are party, and fixed assets depreciation, including in right-of-use assets, partially offset by our investment in Wilk Technologies.

as of June 30, 2023 amounted to $6.3 million, compared to $8.2 million as of year-end 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in the fair value of an asset deriving from a debt arrangement to which we are party, and fixed assets depreciation, including in right-of-use assets, partially offset by our investment in Wilk Technologies. Total assets stood at $10.8 million as of June 30, 2023, prior to our recent fundraising, compared to $15.3 million as of year-end 2022.

stood at $10.8 million as of June 30, 2023, prior to our recent fundraising, compared to $15.3 million as of year-end 2022. Total capital stood at $0.7 million as of June 30, 2023, prior to our recent fundraising, compared to $7.9 million as of year-end 2022.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., is an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company-initiated activities in 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "STKH", with headquarters in Rehovot, Israel .

The company is developing a slaughter-free solution for producing cellular agriculture meat products, such as beef and seafood, by offering manufacturers the ability to produce a cultivated meat product that aims to closely mimic the taste, texture, and appearance of traditional meat- as an alternative to industrialized farming and fishing. With its membership in the UN Global Compact, Steakholder Foods is committed to act in support of issues embodied in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which include strengthening food security, decreasing carbon footprint, and conserving water and land resources.

For more information, please visit: https://steakholderfoods.com



Forward-Looking Statements

